ASEAN leaders demand access to coup-hit Myanmar

Myanmar's neighbors will appoint a special envoy to try to resolve the political crisis in the military-ruled country, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Saturday.

The ASEAN regional grouping agreed on the move during crisis talks in Jakarta, attended by leaders from the 10 Southeast Asian member states.

Widodo said Myanmar's military must restore democracy and stop committing violence against citizens.

He said the leaders called on Myanmar's junta make three commitments: end the violence, start an inclusive dialogue among stakeholders and open access to humanitarian aid.

"The first requested commitment is for the Myanmar military to stop the use of violence and that all parties there at the same time must refrain so that tensions will be reduced," Widodo said. "The violence must be stopped and democracy, stability and peace in Myanmar must be restored."

"An inclusive dialogue process must be started. Political prisoners must be released immediately," he said, adding that a special envoy from ASEAN needed to be appointed to push for such dialogue.

Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing made his first trip abroad since the coup on February 1 to attend the talks.

Calls to stop commiting violent acts

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said Myanmar accepted the proposal to stop violence against civilians, according to state news agency Bernama. He called the meeting a success: "We have succeeded. It's beyond our expectation in getting the outcome from today's meeting."

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong called on Myanmar to allow an ASEAN delegation and the United Nations special envoy to visit the country, in comments carried by Channel NewsAsia.

The junta has launched a bloody crackdown on protests which has left more than 700 people dead.

aw/nm (AFP, Reuters, AP, dpa)