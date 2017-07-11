ASEAN leaders demand access to coup-hit Myanmar

Myanmar's neighbors will appoint a special envoy to try to resolve the political crisis in the military-ruled country, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing two diplomatic sources.

The ASEAN regional grouping agreed on the move during crisis talks in Jakarta, attended by leaders from the 10 Southeast Asian member states.

The appointment of an ASEAN envoy is one five points of consensus towards resolving the crisis in coup-hit Myanmar, aimed at dialogue and ending weeks of deadly violence.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the consensus also included allowing humanitarian help to the country, and the release of political prisoners.

Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing made his first trip abroad since the coup on February 1 to attend the talks.

Calls to stop commiting violent acts

After the talks, Indonesian president Joko Widodo said Myanmar's military must restore democracy and stop committing violence against citizens.

"The first requested commitment is for the Myanmar military to stop the use of violence and that all parties there at the same time must refrain so that tensions will be reduced," Widodo said. "The violence must be stopped and democracy, stability and peace in Myanmar must be restored."

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong called on Myanmar to allow an ASEAN delegation and the United Nations special envoy to visit the country. He said he was not opposed to humanitarian aid.

The junta has launched a bloody crackdown on protests which has left more than 700 people dead.

aw/nm (AFP, Reuters)