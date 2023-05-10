  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
The aftermath of an airstrike in Payigzi village in Myanmar.
ASEAN leaders expressed their deep concern over the ongoing violence in Myanmar Image: Kyunhla Activists Group/AP/picture alliance
ConflictsMyanmar

ASEAN leaders call for end of violence in Myanmar

2 hours ago

ASEAN's policy of not interfering in its members' affairs is clashing with the need to act on Myanmar. Will Southeast Asian leaders take a firmer stance?

https://p.dw.com/p/4R7T2

Southeast Asian leaders on Wednesday called for an immediate end to the fighting in military-ruled Myanmar in a bid to create space for dialogue and allow for aid to reach the public. 

"We were deeply concerned with ongoing violence in Myanmar and urged the immediate cessation of all forms of violence and the use of force," leaders said in a joint statement after discussing the issue at a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Indonesia. 

Patience within the 10-member bloc is wearing thin as Myanmar's junta leaders fail to act on the five-point peace plan it agreed to two years ago.

Hope for Myanmar rests on ASEAN overcoming its inaction

The deal called for Myanmar to allow a special ASEAN envoy to meet the imprisoned former leader Aung San Suu Kyito promote dialogue. Myanmar's lack of cooperation led to its exclusion from the November 2022 ASEAN meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, after an ASEAN representative was not allowed to meet the former leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate. Since then, Myanmar's seat in the bloc has remained empty.  

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center, stands with other leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to listen to ASEAN anthem during the 42nd ASEAN Summit
ASEAN leaders have been under pressure to take a firmer stance on the intensifying violence in MyanmarImage: Achmad Ibrahim/AP Photo/picture alliance

Need for 'conducive environment'

ASEAN leaders sought the creation of "a conducive environment for the safe and timely delivery of humanitarian assistance and inclusive national dialogues."

This comes days after unknown assailants shot at a convoy of regional diplomats and aid workers attempting to bring relief to the 1 million people displaced by the conflict since the coup in 2021.

"We condemned the attack and underlined that the perpetrators must be held accountable," ASEAN leaders said in their statement. 

Moreover, Myanmar's military has intensified attacks and airstrikes on ethnic minority rebels as it tries to consolidate power ahead of a planned election.

An airstrike on a village in a rebel stronghold last month — reportedly killing about 170 people — sparked global condemnation and worsened the junta's isolation. 

On air with Myanmar's pirate radio station

ASEAN's failure to act?

ASEAN leaders have been under pressure to act on the intensifying violence in Myanmar and take a stance as a bloc. That's despite its policy not to interfere in its members' internal affairs. 

Jakarta's chairmanship this year had raised hopes that ASEAN could push for a peaceful solution to the situation in Myanmar by using its economic weight and its diplomatic experience.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo had earlier said the bloc needs both to speak up and speak as one. 

"Will ASEAN only be silent or will ASEAN be able to become the driver or peace or growth?" he had said. 

Some criticized ASEAN's lack of action. 

"To leave the seat empty at ASEAN summits is actually their comfort zone, they don't have to be held accountable," Indonesian former Foreign Minister Marty Natalegawa said. "Excluding the junta is only part of a series of steps that should be taken."

Meanwhile, Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo defended the bloc: "ASEAN is doing as much as it can really because when you are there on the ground it's not that easy."   

Myanmar's civil war intensifies

mk/sms (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Sudanese refugees ride donkeys towards the boundary with Chad

How the Sudan crisis threatens the entire Sahel

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Voters celebrate the election of Emmerson Mnangagwa in Zimbabwe in 2018

Zimbabwe: Top court rejects bid to delay elections

Zimbabwe: Top court rejects bid to delay elections

Politics16 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a joint press conference after their meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on May 7

Common threats bring Japan, South Korea closer together

Common threats bring Japan, South Korea closer together

Conflicts17 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A colorized black and white photo of a group of people, in Nazi uniforms and civilian clothing, standing around a bonfire.

How the Nazis burned first books, then people

How the Nazis burned first books, then people

Literature18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

an old man, hands on his hips, stares up at the burnt remains of a residential complex

Pulitzer Prizes for Ukraine war coverage

Pulitzer Prizes for Ukraine war coverage

Conflicts13 hours ago12 images
More from Europe

Middle East

Syrians stage a protest against Bashar al-Assad regime within the 10th anniversary of the Syrian Civil War in Idlib, Syria on March 15, 2021..

Syria returns to Arab League: What will it change?

Syria returns to Arab League: What will it change?

Politics15 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A file photo of the US Treasury Department building

US debt ceiling: How default could affect you

US debt ceiling: How default could affect you

Business11 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

teacher with students

Colombia – building peace in the classroom

Colombia – building peace in the classroom

ConflictsMay 8, 202302:51 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage