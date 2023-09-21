Asbestos in Earthquake Debris Endangering Lives in Turkey
Also on Global Us:
First final repository for spent nuclear fuel to go online
Over a quarter million tons of highly radioactive waste are stored at interim sites worldwide – at times in inadequate conditions. Now Finland is preparing to open the first permanent storage facility. DW pays a visit.
Climate change in the Arctic – Canada’s melting permafrost
The Tuktoyaktuk region bordering Canada's Arctic Ocean is warming four times faster than the global average. Scientists, assisted by local indigenous people, have recorded dramatic changes in recent years.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
MON 25.09.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 25.09.2023 – 04:15 UTC
MON 25.09.2023 – 11:30 UTC
MON 25.09.2023 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 26.09.2023 – 23:30 UTC
WED 27.09.2023 – 02:30 UTC
WED 27.09.2023 – 21:30 UTC
THU 28.09.2023 – 17:30 UTC
FRI 29.09.2023 – 08:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
FRI 29.09.2023 – 08:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3