Asbestos in Earthquake Debris Endangering Lives in Turkey

Rubble left from the earthquakes in southeast Turkey last February still litters the area. Despite official denials, DW investigators found many of the destroyed homes contained asbestos. Millions are at risk.

First final repository for spent nuclear fuel to go online

Over a quarter million tons of highly radioactive waste are stored at interim sites worldwide – at times in inadequate conditions. Now Finland is preparing to open the first permanent storage facility. DW pays a visit.

Climate change in the Arctic – Canada’s melting permafrost

The Tuktoyaktuk region bordering Canada's Arctic Ocean is warming four times faster than the global average. Scientists, assisted by local indigenous people, have recorded dramatic changes in recent years.

