 As smoking on Netflix rises, fears of normalization grow | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 26.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Science

As smoking on Netflix rises, fears of normalization grow

Cigarettes may have been scrapped from billboards, bus stops and most places in between, but they haven’t vanished from our screens — Netflix shows in particular. But does public health have a place in the arts?

Still from| American Woman (picture-alliance/Everett Collection/Paramount Network)

Each year in May, the world recognizes World No Tobacco Day — an occasion the World Health Organization (WHO) uses to implore countries to ban all forms of tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship. 

In many places the promotion of tobacco and smoking been banned. From the UK and Australia to South Korea and Vietnam, you won’t see tobacco products illuminated on billboards, glorified in the ads shown before movies in the cinema, or portrayed as a harmless habit for the cool and carefree at train stations and bus stops — as they once were.

Read more: Bad food choices killing more people than tobacco, researchers warn

Old cigarette advertisement (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Librar)

Only 48 countries in the world have implemented a complete ban on tobacco advertising

But as regulations around smoking toughen in many parts of the world — and many, like plain packaging in Australia or the graphic health warnings in the EU, are shown to be highly successful — anti-smoking campaigners are debating whether these restrictions should be extended to film and television. Many are advocating for movies and shows with tobacco scenes to be given an adult content rating.

Smoking on Netflix at all-time high

A July study by the US anti-smoking organization, Truth Initiative, found Netflix featured nearly three times as many smoking scenes in its shows most popular with 15-24 year olds in the 2016-17 season as it had the previous season.

Read more: German addiction study: Alcohol and tobacco use down, but not by much

Infografic showing Tobacco scenes in Netflix shows

Overall, 92% of the shows analyzed showed tobacco scenes, up from 79% in the 2015-16 season. 

"Tobacco advertising, over many, many years, has been very successful in getting young non-smokers to start smoking," says Jamie Hartmann-Boyce, a smoking behavior researcher at the University of Oxford in the UK. "And especially since [advertising] has been clamped down on more and more, the tobacco industry has had a history of looking for other ways to advertise."

Although there is no evidence of tobacco industry sponsorship of these depictions, a Concave Brand Tracking analysis of Netflix's Stranger Things found it featured more than 100 visible brands in its third season. 

Truth Initiative estimated that around 28 million young people were exposed to tobacco through these Netflix programs, and through an "analysis of peer-reviewed studies" calculated that "exposure to tobacco use in movies is responsible for 37% of smoking initiation among young smokers."

A similarly high prediction was made by a recent Canadian study, focusing on movies. Its authors estimated that exposure to smoking in movies between 2002 and 2018 will recruit a cohort of 185,000 Ontario youth aged 0-17 to become smokers, resulting in an additional $1.1 billion (€995 million) in healthcare costs over their lifetime.

Still from Netflix show Wanderlust (picture-alliance/Everett Collection/Netflix/S. Wood)

Netflix has sparked a fire for its frequent depiction of cigarette smoking in shows popular with young people

Can movies really 'make' smokers?

But not all tobacco-control researchers agree that the link made between exposure to smoking in movies and smoking uptake is a reliable one. 

Simon Chapman, an emeritus professor at the school of public health at the University of Sydney in Australia, whose expertise is in tobacco control and policy intervention, says such claims are "crudely reductionist" in the way they ignore the widespread exposure of young people to smoking in other situations. 

Chapman says that while there should be more awareness about how gratuitous depictions of smoking can serve to normalize it, it is extremely difficult to prove that seeing smoking in movies directly causes young people to start smoking. He's also not convinced that adult classification is an effective way of preventing youth from watching such content.

"I'm not a fan of public health wading into film, literature, theater or music and censoring what people are allowed to depict,'" he told DW, expressing his concern that public health censorship of the arts was a slippery slope.

Normalization and glamorization in question

Hartmann-Boyce also told DW that it can be difficult to "draw the line between art and advertising." However, as the media landscape changes and streaming platforms become further-reaching, she says that — direct link or not — it is important to keep in mind where products are being placed.

"As a public health body 10 years ago or so, we had a more solid grasp on what was going on in terms of product placement," she says. "But now that the technology is changing and all these new links are emerging, it's a lot less simple."

Given that more than 8million people die from smoking each year, making it a leading cause of death, illness and impoverishment, Hartmann-Boyce says an increase in tobacco use on screen is a cause for concern.

"I don't think any of those movies are sharing the message that smoking is good for you," she said. "But I think what they are doing is they're normalizing it — in some cases they're glamorizing it — and we know that that can increase smoking rates."

Watch video 01:27

Health warning versus free speech

  • Woman getting a facial

    From foreskin to feces: 8 of the wackiest wellness fads

    Foreskin facial

    Also known as the "penis facial." Don’t worry, it’s just a nickname — there are no penises present. But it is inspired by the foreskins of Korean newborns. Called the "Hollywood EGF facial," this supposedly anti-ageing beauty treatment uses a synthetic version of a molecule taken from circumcised foreskins. It’s supposed to encourage collagen and elastin growth and will cost you $650 (€580).

  • Cows in a field

    From foreskin to feces: 8 of the wackiest wellness fads

    Forget goat yoga, cows are cuddlier

    Goat yoga (just that — yoga with goats) really took off in 2016. But the wellness scene has since expanded to include other farm animals and their feel-good properties — namely, cow cuddles. Luxury farmstays offer cow cuddling to help people lower their stress levels, aided by the animals' high body temperature and low heart rate. What might stress you out, though, is the $300 (€268) price tag.

  • Bird poo in a hand

    From foreskin to feces: 8 of the wackiest wellness fads

    Bird poop facials

    It might be new to you, but the bird poo facial has been around for years. It's a traditional Japanese beauty treatment that mixes the excrement of the Asian nightingale with rice bran, offered for $180 (€160) in places. If you're tempted to recreate this at home with, say, a less exotic bird, you might want to be careful — the nightingale poop is passed under a UV light to sanitize it before use.

  • LSD tab in a plastic bag

    From foreskin to feces: 8 of the wackiest wellness fads

    Micro-dosing

    From GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow to science writer Michael Pollan, everyone is talking about the therapeutic benefits of psychedelics. Micro-dosing involves taking tiny portions (0.1 grams) of drugs like LSD, mushrooms and DMT, to enhance focus, creativity and productivity. It might seem like the perfect collision of business and pleasure, but there's no science that says it isn't just placebo.

  • Cup of tea

    From foreskin to feces: 8 of the wackiest wellness fads

    Tea-toxing

    Taking off on Instagram in particular, diet and detox teas are promoted as cleansing, weight-loss miracles. Some proponents even suggest just drinking tea for a week straight. While you could lose weight doing this, health professionals say the only magical qualities in such teas are water. And the way they magically empty your wallet.

  • Snails crawling on woman's face (picture-alliance/AP Photo/D. Gray)

    From foreskin to feces: 8 of the wackiest wellness fads

    Slimy snail facials

    This is exactly what it sounds like — live snails crawling on the face. The snail's mucus is thought to contain skin-rejuvenating proteins, antioxidants and hyaluronic acid. It's been around for several years now, surfacing in the hills of northern Thailand — although beauty concoctions featuring mollusk mucus date as far back as ancient Greece.

  • Plastic bag that says 'the colon care co-op'

    From foreskin to feces: 8 of the wackiest wellness fads

    Colon cleansing

    Some approaches to wellness really turn things on their heads. Poo on our faces is okay (if it's from an exotic bird), but in our rectums? Nope. Clean that s#*% out! Enemas, colonics and colon cleansing have resurged as a popular way for people to 'detox' their bodies, with claims it improves digestion and complexion. But, again, doctors say it is completely unnecessary and potentially dangerous.

  • Crystals

    From foreskin to feces: 8 of the wackiest wellness fads

    Crystal cleansing

    Crystals were used by ancient cultures like the Sumerians and Egyptians long before they became the face of healing for Western wellness warriors, but nowadays they're mostly used to rack up the price of regular items. Like crystal-encrusted water bottles and yoga mats — said to purify, energize and alkalize. But like many weird wellness fads, this one isn't rooted in scientific evidence.

    Author: Charli Shield


DW recommends

Warning: Smoking kills you — and the planet

Health warnings for smokers have never been clearer. But what about the health of the planet? Cigarette butts are the most common item of single-use plastic waste in the world — and that's only one piece of the puzzle. (25.02.2019)  

German drug czar slams tobacco advertising, demands billboard ban

Germany's drug commissioner says that nicotine represents the country's biggest substance risk. She wants to ban outdoor advertising for cigarettes and tobacco, but some within her own party don't want to kick the habit. (18.10.2018)  

German addiction study: Alcohol and tobacco use down, but not by much

Though alcohol and tobacco consumption have both dropped, Germans remain among the leading consumers in the developed world. Authorities are also worried about the rise in citizens addicted to gambling. (17.04.2019)  

UN health agency WHO slams electronic cigarettes, tobacco industry

The WHO has said e-cigarettes are "undoubtedly harmful" and do not help people quit smoking tobacco. The UN health agency accused the tobacco industry of falsely claiming to want to reduce harm from tobacco use. (26.07.2019)  

Bad food choices killing more people than tobacco, researchers warn

Are we eating ourselves to death? Researcher Stefan Lorkowski sat down with DW to set a few things straight about the effect the food we put in our pie holes is having on our bodies. And it's not good. (05.04.2019)  

Smoking or vaping: e-cigarettes as a lesser evil

Smoking's out, steaming's in. Both are indisputably unhealthy, but is one better than the other? Supporters of smoke alternatives say they aren't as bad as traditional tobacco cigarettes. But is there any truth in that? (31.05.2019)  

From foreskin to feces: 8 of the wackiest wellness fads

So you've heard of goat yoga? That isn't where it ends. Time to catch up on penis facials, micro-dosing, cow cuddling and colon flushing — a few of the fads from a booming wellness industry. (06.08.2019)  

WWW links

While you were streaming: Smoking on demand

WHO on graphic labels on cigarette packaging

Youth Exposure to Tobacco in Movies in Ontario, Canada: 2002-2018

Four Arguments against the Adult-Rating of Movies with Smoking Scenes

Top brands in Stranger Things S3 — product placement

Audios and videos on the topic

Health warning versus free speech  

Related content

Health warning versus free speech 16.08.2019

US health officials care calling for graphic images to be printed on cigarette packets to discourage Americans from smoking. A previous attempt to do so failed in the courts on the basis that it hampered tobacco companies' free speech.

Health warning versus free speech 16.08.2019

US health officials care calling for graphic images to be printed on cigarette packets to discourage Americans from smoking. A previous attempt to do so failed in the courts on the basis that it hampered tobacco companies' free speech.

Symbolbild E-Zigarette

UN health agency WHO slams electronic cigarettes, tobacco industry 26.07.2019

The WHO has said e-cigarettes are "undoubtedly harmful" and do not help people quit smoking tobacco. The UN health agency accused the tobacco industry of falsely claiming to want to reduce harm from tobacco use.

Advertisement