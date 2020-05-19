As Ghana develops, chiefs' powers are being redefined

Before Africa was hit with the coronavirus, Ghana had one of the world's fast growing economies. While the West African country is still predominantly rural, it's quickly urbanizing as jobs and other opportunities draw people into towns and cities.

In addition, Ghana is one of Africa's most vital democracies, with elections vigorously contested.

But in a modernizing Ghana, traditional chiefs are still playing large role especially when it comes to land ownership and resolving disputes.

While some nations, such as Botswana or South Africa, have defined the office of their chiefs through legislation, the traditional leadership system or chieftaincy in Ghana is even guaranteed in country's constitution.

"The institution of chieftaincy, together with its traditional councils as established by customary law and usage, is hereby guaranteed," says the article 270 of the constitution.

Ghana undergoing rapid development

"One way or the other, you will have to deal with the chiefs," says Ato, a young surveyor from Takoradi in Ghana's Western Region.

"I went to finalize the purchase of a piece of land for a client and though the chief was not the rightful contact, he was still involved in the negotiation."

Customary leaders generally manage land on behalf of, and for the benefit of their communities.

"Traditionally, land is owned by the dead, the living and the future generations. Chiefs are the guardian of it," explains Daniel Inkoom, professor at the Department of Planning of Kwame Nkrumah University in Kumasi, Ghana's second biggest city.

Land negotiations are a minefield

Ghana's traditional chiefs wield power over land New railway tracks mean new land deals Ghana is spending $8 billion to revitalize and expand 1,400 km of railway track to transform how people and goods move around. One new stretch of track will even connect neighboring Burkina Faso with Ghana's ports. The government needs land to build the railway – and this means consulting with local chiefs, who have a big say over land rights.

Ghana's traditional chiefs wield power over land Paying tribute to the ancestors "May our ancestors accept the refreshment we offer them. We are gathered here to address our praise," proclaims a sorcerer as he offers a tribute on a site for the western line linking Kumasi, Ghana's second biggest city, with Takoradi port. Before bulldozers can start clearing the bush, the sorcerer performs rituals ordered by the local chief to obtain approval from the ancestors.

Ghana's traditional chiefs wield power over land Constant negotiation with chiefs over land Ghana's government is busily acquiring people's land for the new railway projects. And as earth-moving machines start razing the bush, it's necessary to include the local chiefs in negotiations. If dissatisfied, they can interrupt the work. "We have a constant mediation task, which has now become part of our job," explains Marco Casano, a supervising engineer for Takoradi-Kumsasi railway project.

Ghana's traditional chiefs wield power over land Farmers make way for progress – and chiefs have to step in With more farmers being forced to make way for large infrastructure projects, like the railway, conflicts over land are becoming more frequent. Because the government often fails to provide adequate solutions, chiefs play a vital role in settling these disputes at local level.

Ghana's traditional chiefs wield power over land Ancestral land yields to progress The rehabilitation of the abandoned Takoradi-Kumasi western line is of great importance for Ghana's mining sector. Manganese and bauxite are extracted in the area around Takoradi but the most of this is moved by road, clogging traffic with heavy trucks and destroying the road surface.

Ghana's traditional chiefs wield power over land Ensuring the continuation of traditional chiefs In Ghana's eastern Volta region, which borders with Togo, sub-chief Torgbe Diabo XI is carried on a palanquin on his way to lead the burial of the dead paramount chief of Fodome Traditional Area. As well as being the chief of his own village, he also has to coronate the next paramount chief in a process called 'enstoolment'. In his ordinary life, Torgbe Diabo XI works for a furniture company.

Ghana's traditional chiefs wield power over land Swearing an oath to his community The new paramount chief of Fodome Traditional Area, Timothy Akpatsa II, swears an oath while raising the sword. The title rotates through two local royal families. The week before his public appointing, he was locked in a room to go through a training for his new leadership role.

Ghana's traditional chiefs wield power over land Resolving conflicts with a peace drink During the chief's appointment ceremony, a peace potion is prepared and offered to those attending for serenity and protection. The cornmeal-based drink, used in many traditional rituals, is also used to seal the resolution of conflicts between neighboring communities.

Ghana's traditional chiefs wield power over land The linguists – speaking for the chief The so-called 'linguists' are the chiefs spokespersons, or ambassadors. Once the new paramount chief has been fully invested with authority, the linguists come from nearby villages and line up to pay homage to the paramount chief on behalf of their own chiefs. The role of linguist is an important and respected one all over Ghana.

Ghana's traditional chiefs wield power over land Defending the chief with magical powers Towards the end of the appointment ceremony, a 'warrior' displays his magical powers through dance. In traditional times, warriors, once believed to have supernatural power, protected their community and conquered land. Author: Jacopo Lentini



But when it comes to large-scale projects crossing through the land of many communities, negotiating with chiefs can also be vexing.

This is proving the case with one of Ghana's most significant development projects – the repair and expansion of its railway network which requires the state to acquire large sections of land.

"Work [on the railway line] has been delayed for months. It hasn't been easy to reach agreements with all chiefs, each one wanting different things," says Marco Casano, a supervisory engineer of the Western line.

When complete, the Western line will stretch from Ghana's booming port city of Takoradi to Kumasi.

Chiefs caught between tradition and law

Ghana has an ongoing Land Administration Project (LAP), started in 2003, to register who owns what land.

The LAP gives chiefs some discretion to define the customary law that would inform the registration of land rights.

Ghana has been at the center of an economic boom

Many land deeds aren't registered, however, because of high fees and complex procedures.

Ironically, this means that as well as supposedly acting in the best interests of their communities, chiefs are now often caught up resolving land disputes on behalf of state authorities even though the land conflict has often come about because of failings of the very same government.

"Because they are closer to the people than government officials are, chiefs are becoming development agents of the civil state and are more aligned to it. I always engage with them for work and I see this," says John M. Wugah, director of the National Disaster Management Organization of Tongu district, Volta Region.

Moving away from the past

In the village of Fodome Helu, the divisional capital of Fodome Traditional Area in Ghana's eastern Volta Region, Timothy Akpatsa II was nominated a new paramount chief in December 2019.

Warriors, sorcerers and traditional clothing abounded during the appointment ceremony. But although customs are taken seriously, most traditional leaders aren't stuck in the past.

Timothy Akpatsa II, for example, works as United Nation's military officer outside of Ghana.

Well educated chiefs often leave their villages to pursue a career, causing their role as cultural leaders to fade. At the same time, though, this can strengthen the bond between modern politics and the chiefs – politicians often recruit chiefs to mobilize their communities to vote on behalf of the politicians.

Closer to the elites

"The current trend to fill chieftaincy positions with highly educated professionals blurs the traditional distinction between governmental elite and chiefs, and creates new alliances between these two groups," says Janine Ubink, a professor of law, governance and development at Leiden University in the Netherlands.

New paramount chief of Fodome Traditional Area, Timothy Akpatsa II, swears oath during a ceremony in December

For Chief Akpatsa, one way to avoid this pitfall is for traditional authorities to move away from the old ruling practice of partnering with politicians to secure their power, and instead, partner with government and NGOs to develop communities.

Having more modern chiefs has advantages and disadvantages, says Christopher Pappoe, journalist of Volta Region's Radio Dela.

"Modern leaders are more capable of lobbying for their community, but they are more easily influenced by politics. Many are businessmen who depend on the government for their projects," he says.

"However, I prefer the new generation of chiefs."