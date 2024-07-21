As fast-fashion companies cash in, costs are mounting

The reach of fast-fashion retailers has grown in recent decades — but so has textile waste. As people buy more and more, and wear items less and less, where does this clothing end up?
https://p.dw.com/p/4iduw
Advertisement
Shein's rumored IPO is gaining steam on the London Stock Exchange. Fast-fashion retailers have been growing in recent decades, with people buying more and more but wearing items for less and less time. Where does this clothing end up when it's no longer wanted?
It's a race against time and more and more governments and companies are responding with pledges or actions to prevent climate change. This series dives deep to understand just how credible and serious these efforts are.