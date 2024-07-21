  1. Skip to content
As fast-fashion companies cash in, costs are mounting

Kassandra Sundt
July 21, 2024

The reach of fast-fashion retailers has grown in recent decades — but so has textile waste. As people buy more and more, and wear items less and less, where does this clothing end up?

Shein's rumored IPO is gaining steam on the London Stock Exchange. Fast-fashion retailers have been growing in recent decades, with people buying more and more but wearing items for less and less time. Where does this clothing end up when it's no longer wanted?

