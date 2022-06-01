 Art.See.Asia - Singapore: How do artists work with different identities? | Art.See.Asia | DW | 01.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Art.See.Asia

Art.See.Asia - Singapore: How do artists work with different identities?

Singapore is a city of dueling identities - east and west, old and new, traditional and contemporary. The host Yang Er Tan is a Singaporean multidisciplinary artist whose works - whether oil paintings, sculptures, or installations - are underpinned by her love for storytelling and her belief that it connects humans with one another.

Watch video 26:05

She's also a sought-after set designer whose signature spatial transformations have graced many music video and theater sets. She meets the artists Jacey Lim, Sam Lo, Stacey Lee, Kelly Limerick and Mark Chan.

More in the Media Center

Meet the Germans, Berlin

Berlin: 9 reasons why the German capital city isn't very German at all 01.06.2022

Meet the Germans | Eurovision

Germany and the Eurovision Song Contest 11.05.2022

Schlagwörter: Meet the Germans, Kirche, Church Copyright: DW

Germany and the church 13.04.2022

17.03.2022** Meet the Germans / DW SPORT Zugestellt: Rachel Stewart

Sport in Germany: Football, the Olympics and a doping scandal 17.03.2022

More from Art.See.Asia

DW Sendung | Art.See.Asia | Taipeh mit der Moderatorin | Allison Lin

Art.See.Asia - Taipei: What can artists do to bring the past and the present together? 01.06.2022

DW Sendung | Art.See.Asia | Jakarta mit dem Moderator | Alex Abbad

Art.See.Asia - Jakarta: What can artists do to help people and the environment? 01.06.2022

DW Sendung | Art.See.Asia | Bangkok mit der Moderatorin | Pahparn Sirima

Art.See.Asia - Bangkok: What are contemporary artists doing to help the community improve its standard of living? 01.06.2022

DW Sendung | Art.See.Asia | Kuala Lumpur mit der Moderatorin | Nini Marini

Art.See.Asia - Kuala Lumpur: How does art bring people together in a culturally diverse city? 01.06.2022