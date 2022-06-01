Art.See.Asia - Singapore: How do artists work with different identities?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Singapore is a city of dueling identities - east and west, old and new, traditional and contemporary. The host Yang Er Tan is a Singaporean multidisciplinary artist whose works - whether oil paintings, sculptures, or installations - are underpinned by her love for storytelling and her belief that it connects humans with one another.
She's also a sought-after set designer whose signature spatial transformations have graced many music video and theater sets. She meets the artists Jacey Lim, Sam Lo, Stacey Lee, Kelly Limerick and Mark Chan.