Art.See.Asia - Part 5: Taipei

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Taipei: What can artists do to bring the past and the present together?
Taipei is a very modern city with a rich history. Many of the artists who live here are finding ways to keep Taiwan’s unique cultural traditions alive. The host of this episode Allison Lin is an actress and photographer in Taipei, Taiwan. She studied interactive multimedia design at the Houston College of Art in the US.
She has performed in many Taiwanese films and was nominated for the Taiwan Golden Bell Award. In 2018, she held a solo photography exhibition "Instant Documentation" and in 2019, she published her Photo Album. She meets the artists Zo Lin & Tiffany, Yeh Yu Tung (comic artist), Hsu YenTing (sound artist), Paco Uong (contemporary artist) and Ni Rui-Jung (collage artist).
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
WED 29.06.2022 – 17:30 UTC
WED 29.06.2022 – 22:30 UTC
THU 30.06.2022 – 03:30 UTC
THU 30.06.2022 – 06:30 UTC
THU 30.06.2022 – 10:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
THU 30.06.2022 – 06:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3