Art.See.Asia - Part 5: Taipei

Taipei is a very modern city with a rich history. Many of the artists who live here are finding ways to keep Taiwan’s unique cultural traditions alive. The host of this episode Allison Lin is an actress and photographer in Taipei, Taiwan. She studied interactive multimedia design at the Houston College of Art in the US.

She has performed in many Taiwanese films and was nominated for the Taiwan Golden Bell Award. In 2018, she held a solo photography exhibition "Instant Documentation" and in 2019, she published her Photo Album. She meets the artists Zo Lin & Tiffany, Yeh Yu Tung (comic artist), Hsu YenTing (sound artist), Paco Uong (contemporary artist) and Ni Rui-Jung (collage artist).

