 Art.See.Asia - Part 3: Bangkok | Art.See.Asia | DW | 10.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Art.See.Asia

Art.See.Asia - Part 3: Bangkok

Bangkok: What are contemporary artists doing to help the community improve its standard of living?

DW Art.See.Asia Sendungslogo

Bangkok is a mega-city where luxury malls sit side-by-side with ramshackle huts, and a rich cultural past co-exists with ultra-modern technology. Host Pahparn Sirima is a prominent photographer and art curator based in Bangkok, Thailand.

DW Sendung | Art.See.Asia | Bangkok mit der Moderatorin | Pahparn Sirima

She’s long had an interest in contemporary art and has explored how the medium can challenge deeply rooted societal tenets. She has traveled extensively researching art, history, and culture. She meets artists Juli Baker, Vasan Sithiket, Headache Stencil, Phannapast Taychamaythakool and Ivory Black.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 15.06.2022 – 17:30 UTC
WED 15.06.2022 – 22:30 UTC
THU 16.06.2022 – 03:30 UTC
THU 16.06.2022 – 06:30 UTC
THU 16.06.2022 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

THU 16.06.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3