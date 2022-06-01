Art.See.Asia - Kuala Lumpur: How does art bring people together in a culturally diverse city?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
This is a journey to discover the artsy side of Kuala Lumpur with some of Malaysia’s most exciting contemporary artists in this culturally diverse city - such as Daniel Adams, Ruby Subramaniam, Anne Samat and Jalaini Abu Hassan.
The host Nini Marini is a visual artist based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. She spent 20 years in the media industry pursuing her art on the side. Now a fulltime artist, Nini loves exploring art through various mediums. This includes reinterpreting original artwork through different materials like ceramic, textile, metal and even artificial intelligence.