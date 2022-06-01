 Art.See.Asia - Kuala Lumpur: How does art bring people together in a culturally diverse city? | Art.See.Asia | DW | 01.06.2022

Art.See.Asia

Art.See.Asia - Kuala Lumpur: How does art bring people together in a culturally diverse city?

This is a journey to discover the artsy side of Kuala Lumpur with some of Malaysia’s most exciting contemporary artists in this culturally diverse city - such as Daniel Adams, Ruby Subramaniam, Anne Samat and Jalaini Abu Hassan.

Watch video 26:05

The host Nini Marini is a visual artist based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. She spent 20 years in the media industry pursuing her art on the side. Now a fulltime artist, Nini loves exploring art through various mediums. This includes reinterpreting original artwork through different materials like ceramic, textile, metal and even artificial intelligence.

