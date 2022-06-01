Art.See.Asia - Jakarta: What can artists do to help people and the environment?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Jakarta has grown rapidly and with this comes road arteries choked with traffic and a population of almost 11 million people. Aside from traffic, people grapple with plastic and air pollution. The host Alex Abbad is trying to find out how and what contemporary artists are doing to help the community improve its standard of living.
Alex Abbad is an actor and self-taught visual artist based in Jakarta, Indonesia. He has decades of experience in the creative and entertainment industry. Alex believes that life imitates art and vice versa. Even though he wears different hats, his passion for visual art has never diminished. He still creates from time to time with ink and paper, paint and canvas, and these days on his tablet. Artists: Patricia Untario, Syis Paindow, Nus Salomo, Nadya Natassya, Teguh Ostenrik