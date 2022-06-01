Art.See.Asia - Jakarta: What can artists do to help people and the environment?

Alex Abbad is an actor and self-taught visual artist based in Jakarta, Indonesia. He has decades of experience in the creative and entertainment industry. Alex believes that life imitates art and vice versa. Even though he wears different hats, his passion for visual art has never diminished. He still creates from time to time with ink and paper, paint and canvas, and these days on his tablet. Artists: Patricia Untario, Syis Paindow, Nus Salomo, Nadya Natassya, Teguh Ostenrik