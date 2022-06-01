 Art.See.Asia - Jakarta: What can artists do to help people and the environment? | Art.See.Asia | DW | 01.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Art.See.Asia

Art.See.Asia - Jakarta: What can artists do to help people and the environment?

Jakarta has grown rapidly and with this comes road arteries choked with traffic and a population of almost 11 million people. Aside from traffic, people grapple with plastic and air pollution. The host Alex Abbad is trying to find out how and what contemporary artists are doing to help the community improve its standard of living.

Watch video 26:05

Alex Abbad is an actor and self-taught visual artist based in Jakarta, Indonesia. He has decades of experience in the creative and entertainment industry. Alex believes that life imitates art and vice versa. Even though he wears different hats, his passion for visual art has never diminished. He still creates from time to time with ink and paper, paint and canvas, and these days on his tablet. Artists: Patricia Untario, Syis Paindow, Nus Salomo, Nadya Natassya, Teguh Ostenrik

More in the Media Center

Meet the Germans, Berlin

Berlin: 9 reasons why the German capital city isn't very German at all 01.06.2022

Meet the Germans | Eurovision

Germany and the Eurovision Song Contest 11.05.2022

Schlagwörter: Meet the Germans, Kirche, Church Copyright: DW

Germany and the church 13.04.2022

17.03.2022** Meet the Germans / DW SPORT Zugestellt: Rachel Stewart

Sport in Germany: Football, the Olympics and a doping scandal 17.03.2022

More from Art.See.Asia

DW Sendung | Art.See.Asia | Taipeh mit der Moderatorin | Allison Lin

Art.See.Asia - Taipei: What can artists do to bring the past and the present together? 01.06.2022

DW Sendung | Art.See.Asia | Bangkok mit der Moderatorin | Pahparn Sirima

Art.See.Asia - Bangkok: What are contemporary artists doing to help the community improve its standard of living? 01.06.2022

DW Sendung | Art.See.Asia | Singapur mit der Moderatorin | Yan Er Tan

Art.See.Asia - Singapore: How do artists work with different identities? 01.06.2022

DW Sendung | Art.See.Asia | Kuala Lumpur mit der Moderatorin | Nini Marini

Art.See.Asia - Kuala Lumpur: How does art bring people together in a culturally diverse city? 01.06.2022

Read also

'Art.See.Asia': DW's new art lover's guide to Asia

'Art.See.Asia': DW's new art lover's guide to Asia 01.06.2022

Covering five Southeast Asian nations, DW's new series takes viewers on a guided tour of the region's vibrant arts scene, introducing inspiring artists along the way.