Art.See.Asia - Bangkok: What are contemporary artists doing to help the community improve its standard of living?

Bangkok is a mega-city where luxury malls sit side-by-side with ramshackle huts, and a rich cultural past co-exists with ultra-modern technology. Host Pahparn Sirima is a prominent photographer and art curator based in Bangkok, Thailand. She’s long had an interest in contemporary art and has explored how the medium can challenge deeply rooted societal tenets.
She has traveled extensively researching art, history, and culture. She meets artists Juli Baker, Vasan Sithiket, Headache Stencil, Phannapast Taychamaythakool and Ivory Black.