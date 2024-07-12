Art.See.Africa: Johannesburg - South Africa’s Art Hub

Art.See.Africa explores the different creative hotspots located on the African continent. In episode one, “Joburg,” we see how artists are exploring contemporary African identity, but also South Africa's painful history.

Contemporary art from Africa is having a big moment. Hype for African art is building at international art fairs, biennials, and western museums and galleries. At the same time, exciting local art centers are popping up across the continent. The new six-part series Art.See.Africa, presented by art insiders, takes viewers on a journey to six contemporary hot spots producing art in sub-Saharan Africa. The result provides a look into the breathtaking creativity of African artists who are exploring contemporary African identity.

Our first stop: Johannesburg. Once a gold mining city, it’s now known for its vibrant art scene. We’ll visit the creative district of Maboneng and the renowned Wits Art Museum with a local artist named Lady Skollie. We’ll also meet Dbongz, a street artist who celebrates the strength of African women with his large-format murals.

Photographer Jabulani Dhlamini Image: Henner Frankenfeld

And we’ll accompany photographer Jabulani Dhlamini during one of his workshops with young talents, while learning about how the legacy of apartheid continues to influence many artists today, including painter Blessing Ngobeni. Sculptor Nandipha Mnatmbo and multimedia artist Tshepiso Moropa share insights with us about how their sculptures and photo collages are influenced by myths and animals.

A trip through Johannesburg's energetic art scene, and how it continues to tackle the dark chapters of South African history.

