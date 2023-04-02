  1. Skip to content
Why Wunderkinder are not Miracles

15 minutes ago

Life as a wunderkind often means a childhood of discipline and pressure. Arts.21 asks past and current prodigies as well as experts: Can anyone become a child prodigy? And what became of the former prodigies?

https://p.dw.com/p/4OVmJ
David Garret als Kind
Violinist David Garrett as a childImage: privat

Star violinist David Garrett writes in his recently published autobiography that he missed nothing as a child prodigy - and has no regrets to this day. And up-and-coming talents Laetitia Hahn and Maddox Marsollek can't imagine a life with less music or less practicing.

Maddox und Miles Marsollek
Maddox und Miles Marsollek on stage in ViennaImage: privat

 

 

What do experts say? We hear from human development researcher David Henry Feldman and music psychologist Daniel Müllensiefen. Music historian Arne Stollberg reports on what became of the prodigies from music history.

