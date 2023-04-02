Why Wunderkinder are not Miracles

Life as a wunderkind often means a childhood of discipline and pressure. Arts.21 asks past and current prodigies as well as experts: Can anyone become a child prodigy? And what became of the former prodigies?

Star violinist David Garrett writes in his recently published autobiography that he missed nothing as a child prodigy - and has no regrets to this day. And up-and-coming talents Laetitia Hahn and Maddox Marsollek can't imagine a life with less music or less practicing.

What do experts say? We hear from human development researcher David Henry Feldman and music psychologist Daniel Müllensiefen. Music historian Arne Stollberg reports on what became of the prodigies from music history.