Why Wunderkinder are not Miracles

15 minutes ago
Star violinist David Garrett writes in his recently published autobiography that he missed nothing as a child prodigy - and has no regrets to this day. And up-and-coming talents Laetitia Hahn and Maddox Marsollek can't imagine a life with less music or less practicing.
What do experts say? We hear from human development researcher David Henry Feldman and music psychologist Daniel Müllensiefen. Music historian Arne Stollberg reports on what became of the prodigies from music history.