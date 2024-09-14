The Gaza War divides the cultural world

The cultural scene is split over the "right" response to the October 7, 2023 terrorist attacks on Israel and the Gaza War. Cultural events continue to be canceled; Jewish and Palestinian artists alike feel stigmatized. How can understanding prevail?

Pro-Palestinian protest Image: RALF HIRSCHBERGER/AFP

The Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7th, 2023, and the subsequent war in Gaza have polarized the world. This has also affected the cultural scene. There is growing pressure on artists and intellectuals to take a stand on the situation. Some artists voice concerns that harsh criticism of Israel is too quickly branded antisemitic - especially in Germany, which sees itself as having a special responsibility towards Israel due to the Holocaust. Nevertheless, pro-Palestinian demonstrations have been taking place on the streets and at universities in Germany - including angry demonstrations against Israel.

Israel supporters protest following Hamas' biggest attack on Israel in years, next to the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin Image: LIESA JOHANNSSEN/REUTERS

Other artists have criticized the coldness of the response from the left and lack of empathy for the Israeli victims of the terror attacks. They say Israel is being pilloried. A constructive dialogue seems a long way off. What are the roots of the deep divisions? And can they be overcome? We meet artists who have taken controversial stances: French-Israeli bestselling author Eva Illouz, South African-Jewish visual artist Candice Breitz, Palestinian photographer Steve Sabella and German-Palestinian author Joana Osman. And we ask them how dialogue and understanding might still be possible: despite deep trauma on both sides, there are people who are attempting to bridge the divide.