How Indian Fashion Inspires the World, Pt. 1

Paris via Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai. Young Indian designers are using innovative ideas to enrich the country's splendid fashion culture — from saris and sneakers and luxurious fabrics to gorgeous craftsmanship.

Rahul Mishra’s Glittering Luxury

Rahul Mishra has made it to the Mt. Olympus of Parisian haute couture, and his fashion is worn by stars like Zendaya and Gigi Hadid. We take a look at how the designer competes against the best of the best, and visit his workshop on the outskirts of Delhi.

Designer Hemang Agrawal and the Art of Weaving

Hemang Agrawal is an innovative designer with a deep respect for tradition who lives and works in Varanasi, an ancient Indian city with a rich heritage. His textile empire is synonymous with fine woven fabrics that he sells around the world.

Sneakers and Saris: The Creators of SUTA

What does Gen Z wear in India? Saris! SUTA is a rapidly expanding young fashion label in Mumbai that designs them. We’ll show you how these designers are putting a fresh new twist on India’s traditional dress.

India’s Booming Marriage Business

In Chennai, formerly Madras, RMKV is one of the largest and best-known suppliers of high-quality wedding saris—and the company has been around since 1924.

Vino Supraja: Sustainable vs. Fast Fashion

Vino Supraja is a designer from South India who wants to inspire the world with the colors and styles of her homeland. In the industry, she is well known for her sustainable methods, which are especially impressive.



