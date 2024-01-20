  1. Skip to content
How Indian Fashion Inspires the World, Pt. 1

January 20, 2024

Paris via Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai. Young Indian designers are using innovative ideas to enrich the country's splendid fashion culture — from saris and sneakers and luxurious fabrics to gorgeous craftsmanship.

https://p.dw.com/p/4bQ6X
DW Arts Unveiled Indian Fashion Designer Rahul Mishra
Image: DW

Rahul Mishra’s Glittering Luxury
Rahul Mishra has made it to the Mt. Olympus of Parisian haute couture, and his fashion is worn by stars like Zendaya and Gigi Hadid. We take a look at how the designer competes against the best of the best, and visit his workshop on the outskirts of Delhi. 

 

 

 

 

DW Arts Unveiled Indian Fashion Designer Hemang Agrawal at work
Image: DW

Designer Hemang Agrawal and the Art of Weaving
Hemang Agrawal is an innovative designer with a deep respect for tradition who lives and works in Varanasi, an ancient Indian city with a rich heritage. His textile empire is synonymous with fine woven fabrics that he sells around the world.

 

 

 

 

DW Arts Unveiled Indian Fashion Label SUTA
Image: DW

Sneakers and Saris: The Creators of SUTA
What does Gen Z wear in India? Saris! SUTA is a rapidly expanding young fashion label in Mumbai that designs them. We’ll show you how these designers are putting a fresh new twist on India’s traditional dress.

 

 

 

 

DW Arts Unveiled Indian Marriage Fashion on catwalk
Image: DW

India’s Booming Marriage Business
In Chennai, formerly Madras, RMKV is one of the largest and best-known suppliers of high-quality wedding saris—and the company has been around since 1924.

 

 

 

 

DW Arts Unveiled/ Indian Fashion Designer Vino Supraja
Image: DW

Vino Supraja: Sustainable vs. Fast Fashion
Vino Supraja is a designer from South India who wants to inspire the world with the colors and styles of her homeland. In the industry, she is well known for her sustainable methods, which are especially impressive.

 

 

 


 

