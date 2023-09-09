Tiny House Concerts: Episode 2

A fresh take on classical music: Steven Walter, artistic director of the Beethovenfest Bonn, invites young stars to talk shop, cook and make music. Episode 2: Guitarist Kalle Kalima discussing jazz, baroque, and boundaries between musical genres.

Combining jazz and baroque

Image: Michael Staab

This five-episode series features artistic director of the Beethovenfest Bonn, Steven Walter, multidisciplinary artist Coco Elane and rising stars of the European classical music scene. Walter and Elane host internationally acclaimed musicians at Walter’s Tiny House in the Bonn countryside to talk shop and make music.



Image: Michael Staab

Episode 2 features guitarist Kalle Kalima. Born in Finland, he is an influential figure in the European jazz scene, specializing in jazz-influenced renditions of baroque music. He thinks jazz and baroque fit together really well, despite the fact that there’s a 150 year gap between the two. Kalima discusses how he became a musical iconoclast and improvises to a perennial baroque favorite: Johann Pachelbel’s Canon in D Major.



The Tiny House series features a young generation of artists talking about their experiences in the classical music world, performing their favorite pieces and discussing their favorite recipes. It’s part talk show, part cooking show and part intimate private concert.