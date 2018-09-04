 Arts and design in Saint-Étienne | Euromaxx extra tour | DW | 05.09.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

euromaxx extratour

Arts and design in Saint-Étienne

Saint-Étienne used to be best-known for industry, but since being named a UNESCO City of Design in 2010, its arts and design scene has been thriving.

Watch video 04:39
Now live
04:39 mins.

Arts and design in Saint-Étienne

  

Audios and videos on the topic

Arts and design in Saint-Étienne  

Related content

Naumburger Dom

Germany's Naumburg Cathedral wins World Heritage designation 01.07.2018

The 13th century cathedral in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt is known for its Romanesque and Gothic architecture. It is the second German site to win a World Heritage designation in as many days.

Frankreich Thiepval-Denkmal Zeremonie Schlacht an der Somme

UNESCO World Heritage sites: WWI memorials among the contenders 24.06.2018

Almost 30 sites are on the shortlist to receive the highly coveted World Heritage designation. France and Belgium have entered their World War I graveyards into the running. The final decision will be announced in July.

Guatemala Blick auf den Vulkan Agua

Guatemala's oldest colonial city Antigua bans plastics 15.08.2018

The city of Antigua said the measure was "in the national interest" and to boost the historic city's conservation efforts. Citizens will have six months to dispose of their plastic products prior to implementation.

Advertisement
DW Euromaxx (Sendunglogo)

Euromaxx - Lifestyle Europe

Full speed into the past: Vintage cars on the beach in Rømø, Denmark. Also: The latest film by Oscar-winning director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, and a tour of the late Helmut Schmidt's home in Hamburg. 

Euromaxx Kunst im Tunnel (DW)

Tunnel art

The Rhine Bank Tunnel in Düsseldorf is one of the city's busiest traffic arteries. And within it is a space called KiT, a contemporary art museum. 

Euromaxx H5 Yoga (DW)

New Yoga trends

If conventional Yoga tends to bore you, here are five ideas for more exciting alternatives: From exercising upside down, with goats or while drinking beer. 

Euromaxx Werk ohne Autor (DW)

Venice premiere: Never Look Away

Oscar-winning director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s new film ‘Never Look Away’ just premiered at the Venice Film Festival. 