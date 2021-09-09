Artisanal bakeries in Niger fight for survival

Artisanal bakeries in Zinder, Niger, are threatened by industrial bakeries. This artisanal bakery has resisted the competition. Wheat flour and other products, such as oil, sugar and firewood, are becoming more and more expensive.

Despite the difficult situation, the bakeries manage to retain their customers. Their street vendors sell the bread at crossroads, the bus station and markets. Modern bakeries however are their biggest threat: They produce the bread quickly, with industrial techniques.

Artisanal bakeries are ready for the competition: They make their bread unique by infusing specific tastes and flavors. The bakeries want to modernize to keep their customers and make bigger profits.



