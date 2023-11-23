  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
HealthGlobal issues

Artificial intelligence: A gamechanger in the emergency room

November 23, 2023

AI could soon start helping emergency departments to assess the urgency of cases more quickly. This would allow decisions to be optimized about who gets treated when - easing some of the burden on staff and potentially saving lives.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Z1UY