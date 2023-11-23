Artificial intelligence: A gamechanger in the emergency room

HealthGlobal issuesArtificial intelligence: A gamechanger in the emergency roomTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHealthGlobal issues11/23/2023November 23, 2023AI could soon start helping emergency departments to assess the urgency of cases more quickly. This would allow decisions to be optimized about who gets treated when - easing some of the burden on staff and potentially saving lives.https://p.dw.com/p/4Z1UYAdvertisement