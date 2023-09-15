  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Libya
Morocco earthquake
Russia's war in Ukraine
ScienceGlobal issues

Artificial Immortality

September 15, 2023

Can artificial intelligence, or AI, make it possible for us to live forever? Or at least, be preserved for posterity? What are the current developments in the fields of artificial intelligence and biotechnology?

https://p.dw.com/p/4VPfp
Dokumentation " Virtuell unsterblich - Besiegen wir den Tod?"
Image: Sideways
Dokumentation " Virtuell unsterblich - Besiegen wir den Tod?"
Image: Sideways

 

Will humanity exist without biological bodies, in the near future? Could humans and AI merge into one being? This documentary explores these questions, and more.

 

 

Dokumentation " Virtuell unsterblich - Besiegen wir den Tod?"
Image: Sideways

 

The film also explores current advances in AI, robotics and biotechnology. What is the essence of human existence? Can that essence be replicated? Technological development in these fields is rapid. It is also increasingly urgent, as people's lives play out more and more online.

 

Dokumentation " Virtuell unsterblich - Besiegen wir den Tod?"
Hiroshi IshiguroImage: Sideways

 

Visionaries, authors, and theorists such as Nick Bostrom, Hiroshi Ishiguro, Douglas Rushkoff and Deepak Chopra are questioning how a humanity without a biological body might evolve.

The scientific community is fascinated by the idea of merging human and machine. However, leading minds are also pondering the question of whether AI might just be the last thing humans ever create. 
 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 06.10.2023 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 06.10.2023 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 06.10.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 07.10.2023 – 13:15 UTC
SUN 08.10.2023 – 19:15 UTC
MON 09.10.2023 – 09:15 UTC
WED 11.10.2023 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

MON 10.10.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US President Joe Biden puts his arm around Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy expected to visit White House

PoliticsSeptember 15, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, a massive hydropower plant on the River Nile

How could Ethiopia's dam dispute escalate?

How could Ethiopia's dam dispute escalate?

ConflictsSeptember 13, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Security personnel of Pakistan's Frontier Corps patrol near the newly inaugurated Badini Trade Terminal Gateway, a border crossing point between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Pakistan targets Afghan refugees amid Taliban border tension

Pakistan targets Afghan refugees amid Taliban border tension

PoliticsSeptember 14, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

A village entrance with a sign reading "Mitfahrbank" a bench where you can sit if you are looking to hitch a ride with a neighbor

Germany: More people moving from cities to rural areas

Germany: More people moving from cities to rural areas

SocietySeptember 14, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A man dressed in black stands at a border checkpoint next to a concrete block with a red stop sign hanging from it

Armenia turns away from Russia amid Nagorno-Karabakh block

Armenia turns away from Russia amid Nagorno-Karabakh block

ConflictsSeptember 14, 202304:16 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins hands with US President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India

India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor to counter China?

India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor to counter China?

PoliticsSeptember 13, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A white coral reef seen underwater, backlit by lights held by a scuba diver

In Florida, ocean restoration groups help preserve reefs

In Florida, ocean restoration groups help preserve reefs

ClimateSeptember 13, 202302:29 min
More from North America
Go to homepage