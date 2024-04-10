  1. Skip to content
Artifex, Supernova festival's last DJ, looks back at Oct. 7

Christine Bayer
October 4, 2024

Yarin Ilovich, also known as Artifex, was the last DJ to perform at the psychedelic trance festival Supernova in Israel on October 7, 2023. One year later, Yarin recalls the moment when he stopped the music in the early morning hours.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lHg2
