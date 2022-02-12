Arthur helps - Painting for the homeless

Arthur was still a small child when he saw a homeless person for the first time. It made a deep impression. He was on vacation with his family and watched as artists sold their works to tourists along the boardwalk. That’s when inspiration struck. While still on vacation, Arthur began creating artwork and selling it. But instead of keeping the money for himself, he passed on the proceeds to the homeless. And now, at age 13, he’s still going strong. As time’s passed, his paintings have not only improved in quality, but his profits have increased too. In his interactions with people experiencing homelessness, Arthur is as polite as ever and sets an example, showing other young people how rewarding it can be to help those in need. A report by Lisa Louis.