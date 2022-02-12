 Arthur helps - Painting for the homeless | Reporter - On Location | DW | 16.04.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Reporter

Arthur helps - Painting for the homeless

Arthur Soufflet is far from your average 13-year-old. Not only is he an enthusiastic painter whose work sells quickly, but for years he’s been using the proceeds to help the homeless. Now, other young people in France are following his example.

Watch video 12:30

Arthur was still a small child when he saw a homeless person for the first time. It made a deep impression. He was on vacation with his family and watched as artists sold their works to tourists along the boardwalk. That’s when inspiration struck. While still on vacation, Arthur began creating artwork and selling it. But instead of keeping the money for himself, he passed on the proceeds to the homeless. And now, at age 13, he’s still going strong. As time’s passed, his paintings have not only improved in quality, but his profits have increased too. In his interactions with people experiencing homelessness, Arthur is as polite as ever and sets an example, showing other young people how rewarding it can be to help those in need. A report by Lisa Louis.

More in the Media Center

Octavian Berceanu | ehemaliger Chef der rumänischen Umweltpolizei

The Billion-Dollar Waste Business 12.02.2022

Deutschland, Berlin | Kathy Kaiser vom Kältebus der Berliner Stadtmission

Berlin's Cold Bus: Helping the homeless 05.02.2022

Eckardt Heukamp, Bauer aus dem Dorf Lützerath

Man against machine: Defying a giant 29.01.2022

Videostill Emile Hoarau

Paradise Lost: The Stolen Children from La Réunion 22.01.2022

More from Reporter - RSS-Feed (english)

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Energy Transition? The U.S. and Oil 09.04.2022

Polen Przemysl Helferin Wilma Peters

Going the distance: German aid for Ukraine 26.03.2022

Sendung 'Reporter' I Olga Romanova I eine oppositionelle Journalistin

Russian exiles and the war in Ukraine 19.03.2022

Ukraine | Kriegshandlungen in Zhytomir

The first days of the war in Ukraine 05.03.2022

More from Reporter

Deutschland | Faris Allaham, Abdul Muakrin Bakran und Anas Allakad

Syrians in Sinzig: From refugees to volunteers 02.04.2022

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Germany divided over coronavirus 12.03.2022

La Réunion | Postbote Cyril Maillot

Mountaintop mailbox: Réunion mail carriers 26.02.2022

Zypern Tourismus Varosha

Varosha: A Glimmer of Hope for Cyprus 19.02.2022

Read also

13-jährige Franzose Arthur Soufflet mit einem Obdachlosen. Foto: Sandy Palenzuela

Arthur Helps - Painting for the Homeless 13.04.2022

Arthur Soufflet is far from your average 13-year-old. Not only is he an enthusiastic painter whose work sells quickly, but for years he’s been using the proceeds to help the homeless.

©PHOTOPQR/LE PARISIEN/olivier corsan ; Paris ; 31/08/2021 ; Paris, France, le 31 août 2021. Montage de la prochaine exposition d'art contemporain à la Fondation LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton) de la collection Morozov. Oeuvre : Portrait de Morozov par Valentin Serov (1910) devant une toile de Matisse. - Mounting of the next exhibition at the Louis Vuitton Foundation: The Morozov Collection, the icons of modern art.

What's next for Russian art loans in France? 03.04.2022

More than a million visitors have admired the Morozov Collection in Paris. But due to the war in Ukraine, sending the Impressionist masterpieces back to Russia is complicated.

Fotografie des sogenannten Hitler-Fensters in der St. Peter und Paul Kirche in Weil der Stadt. NUTZUNGSRECHTE nur in Zusammenhang mit einer Berichterstattung zur Kirche.

Why some German church windows depict Hitler 20.01.2022

Devil or fool? Several churches in Germany have stained-glass windows portraying Adolf Hitler. Who were the artists and what are the artworks all about?

Gegenüberstellung, Bildkombination Bild von Vermeer: «Brieflesendes Mädchen am offenen Fenster»

How art restorers uncover hidden details in artworks 25.12.2021

From Jan Vermeer to Renoir: Hidden paintings have been found concealed behind famous artworks in 2021. How do art restorers reveal these details?