Art masterpiece discovered in woman's kitchen sells for €24 million

Until recently, the piece hung on a wall in the home of an unsuspecting elderly woman in northern France. The painting fetched about five times more than its initial estimate.
This photo taken last month, shortly after being found, shows the painting by the late 13th century Florentine artist Cenni di Pepo, also known as Cimabue
A masterpiece by the Italian painter Cimabue sold for €24 million ($26.6 million) at an art auction on Sunday in Paris.
The "Christ Mocked" painting was discovered in a French woman's kitchen in September and had been valued at between €4-6 million ($6.6 million) ahead of it going under the hammer.
The auction house, Acteon, did not reveal the name of the successful bidder, but said a foreign museum had been among those bidding for the long-lost painting.
Rare Cimabue painting discovered above elderly French woman's stove
Unsuspecting find
The woman, who is in her 90s, had decided to sell her house in Compiegne in northern France and hired an auctioneer to look through her home's contents in case there were items of value.
After selling her home, Philomene Wolf said she had only a week to have the goods appraised by an expert. "I had to make room in my schedule… if I didn’t, then everything was due to go to the dump," Wolf said to the French daily Le Parisien.
Known as "The Mocking of Christ," the painting measures about 10 inches by 8 inches (24 by 20 centimeters) and was found in excellent condition, despite being covered in grime due to being placed above a cooking hotplate.
The masterpiece attributed to Cimabue, who is known as the father of the Renaissance, is dated at around 1280. Experts at the Turquin gallery, which examined the painting, concluded with "certitude" that it bore the hallmarks of the Italian artist.
jsi/stb (AP, AFP)
