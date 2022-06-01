 ′Art is a soft power′ | All media content | DW | 24.06.2022

Culture

'Art is a soft power'

Five artists from Africa met to discuss how to use art to make a positive change in their native countries.

  • Stella Gaitano. Woman wearing a red and white turban looks straight into the camera

    Stella Gaitano

    Born in Sudan in 1979, the author writes mainly about war, escape and displacement, but also about great expectations and hopes for her native country. In early 2022, she fled to Germany with the help of the PEN writers' association. Art is a living thing that needs space to be freely expressed, accepted and supported, Gaitano says.

  • Angèle Etoundi Essamba , woman with hand on a tree trunk smiles into camera

    Angele Etoundi Essamba

    Angele Etoundi Essamba, who comes from the francophone part of Cameroon, left her home country at the age of 10. Today she lives in the Netherlands and is considered one of the most world's successful African photographers. She draws her inspiration from the her Cameroon heritage and regularly travels back and forth between the continents.

  • Robert Seentamu Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, man with a red hat speaks into a microphone

    Bobi Wine

    According to his Twitter bio, Bobi Wine is "one Ghetto child who has something to say through music." And that's what Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi, which is his given name, does as a musician, but also as a an activist and politician. In 2021, he ran against long-term president Yoweri Museveni despite massive attempts at repression. He was ultimately defeated but is fighting on.

  • Ike Nnaebue. Man wearing a red hat smiles into the camera

    Ike Nnaebue

    The Nigerian director, screenwriter and producer is considered one of the leading representatives of new African film. His most recent works deal with issues such as migration and human trafficking. His acclaimed documentary "No U-Turn" examines why young Africans are still forced to risk their lives to reach Europe.

  • Akinbode Akinbiyi, man holds a small camera up to his face

    Akinbode Akinbiyi

    Born in Oxford, Akinbode Akinbiyi has Nigerian roots and now lives in Berlin. He is one of the best-known African photographers and calls himself a "wanderer between cultures and worlds." For years, he has been using his camera to capture the hustle and bustle of life in African cities — just as he does in the German capital.


