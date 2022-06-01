'Art is a soft power'

Bobi Wine

According to his Twitter bio, Bobi Wine is "one Ghetto child who has something to say through music." And that's what Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi, which is his given name, does as a musician, but also as a an activist and politician. In 2021, he ran against long-term president Yoweri Museveni despite massive attempts at repression. He was ultimately defeated but is fighting on.