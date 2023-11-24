Art and Freedom: Goethe Medal Winners 2023
The 2023 award winners come from Tbilisi, Taipei, and Budapest.
Gaga Chkheidze: Cinema activist from Tbilisi
As a child, Georgian film manager Gaga Chkheidze went to the movies every day. For years, he has been campaigning for freedom and diversity in Georgian cinema—often against considerable resistance.
Off-Biennale: A Collective for the Arts
The OFF-Biennale is a curatorial collective made of six women based in Budapest. They work with other creatives and institutions in Hungary, Eastern Europe, and around the world without any state cultural funding.
Yi-Wie Keng: Connecting Taiwan to the World
Using traditional elements from dance and opera, Yi-Wei puts on experimental theater performances all over the world, including German theater productions. Yi-Wei Keng is connecting Taiwanese cultural to the rest of the world.
