Art and Freedom: Goethe Medal Winners 2023

The Goethe Medal is Germany's most important award in foreign cultural policy. It’s awarded by the Goethe Institute every year to people practicing freedom of art and cultural exchange.

The 2023 award winners come from Tbilisi, Taipei, and Budapest.

Gaga Chkheidze: Cinema activist from Tbilisi

As a child, Georgian film manager Gaga Chkheidze went to the movies every day. For years, he has been campaigning for freedom and diversity in Georgian cinema—often against considerable resistance.

Off-Biennale: A Collective for the Arts

The OFF-Biennale is a curatorial collective made of six women based in Budapest. They work with other creatives and institutions in Hungary, Eastern Europe, and around the world without any state cultural funding.

Yi-Wie Keng: Connecting Taiwan to the World

Using traditional elements from dance and opera, Yi-Wei puts on experimental theater performances all over the world, including German theater productions. Yi-Wei Keng is connecting Taiwanese cultural to the rest of the world.

