Art Against War

As the war in Ukraine continues, the German anti-war film "All Quiet on The Western Front", an indictment of combat’s senseless barbarism, has won four Oscars.

Ukrainian Artists are resisting the destruction of the country’s cultural identity.

Image: Markus Schreiber/AP Photo/picture alliance

War knows no heroes

How do you make an anti-war film without glorifying the slaughter with action sequences? The remake of "All Quiet on the Western Front", based on Remarque’s book, shows one way. It was crowned with four Oscars, more than any previous German production.

Image: Swjatoslaw Wakartschuk

Art as survival

The war against Ukraine also seeks to destroy the country’s cultural identity. Local artists are doing what they can to prevent this. In Berlin and Kyiv, we meet people whose art has become a form of resistance to keep their cultural identity alive.

