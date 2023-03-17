  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
Filmszene "Im Westen nichts Neues" 2022
Image: Netflix/Zumapress/picture alliance

Art Against War

1 hour ago

As the war in Ukraine continues, the German anti-war film "All Quiet on The Western Front", an indictment of combat’s senseless barbarism, has won four Oscars.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OjoQ

Ukrainian Artists are resisting the destruction of the country’s cultural identity.

 

Oscarverleihung 2023 | 95th Academy Awards | Im Westen nichts Neues | Werbung in Berlin
Image: Markus Schreiber/AP Photo/picture alliance

War knows no heroes

How do you make an anti-war film without glorifying the slaughter with action sequences? The remake of "All Quiet on the Western Front", based on Remarque’s book, shows one way. It was crowned with four Oscars, more than any previous German production.

 

 

Sänger Swjatoslaw Wakartschuk
Image: Swjatoslaw Wakartschuk

Art as survival

The war against Ukraine also seeks to destroy the country’s cultural identity. Local artists are doing what they can to prevent this. In Berlin and Kyiv, we meet people whose art has become a form of resistance to keep their cultural identity alive.

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 18.03.2023 – 05:02 UTC
SUN 19.03.2023 – 07:30 UTC
SUN 19.03.2023 – 13:30 UTC
SUN 19.03.2023 – 22:30 UTC
MON 20.03.2023 – 17:30 UTC
TUE 21.03.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 19.03.2023 – 07:30 UTC
TUE 21.03.2023 – 06:30 UT

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Illustration shows a line chart with an ascendant arrow and a slight brief downward jag

Progress toward the European Green Deal

Nature and Environment12 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Malawians stand next to a washed away tar road

Cyclone 'Freddy' batters Malawi and Mozambique

Cyclone 'Freddy' batters Malawi and Mozambique

Climate23 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Hong Kong's financial district

Hong Kong exiles try to preserve culture and press freedom

Hong Kong exiles try to preserve culture and press freedom

Society22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

An entry in a Golden Book covered by a picture

Germany: Should Vladimir Putin's Golden Book entries remain?

Germany: Should Vladimir Putin's Golden Book entries remain?

SocietyMarch 16, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Russian attacks have left many Ukrainians, not least children, with life-changing injuries.

Wounded Ukraine girl relearns to walk one step at a time

Wounded Ukraine girl relearns to walk one step at a time

Conflicts4 hours ago03:30 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Lebanon's economic crisis is rippling through the education system, which is threatening to collapse.

Education crisis in Lebanon spells 'disaster'

Education crisis in Lebanon spells 'disaster'

Education3 hours ago02:43 min
More from Middle East

North America

Made Burger

Why burgers are bad for the planet

Why burgers are bad for the planet

ClimateMarch 14, 202307:44 min
More from North America

Latin America

Opposition members praying in a church in Managua, Nicaragua

Vatican-Nicaragua relations: Strained or broken?

Vatican-Nicaragua relations: Strained or broken?

PoliticsMarch 15, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage