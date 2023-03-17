Art Against War

As the war in Ukraine continues, the German anti-war film "All Quiet on The Western Front", an indictment of combat’s senseless barbarism, has won four Oscars.
https://p.dw.com/p/4OjoQ
Advertisement
Ukrainian Artists are resisting the destruction of the country’s cultural identity.
War knows no heroes
How do you make an anti-war film without glorifying the slaughter with action sequences? The remake of "All Quiet on the Western Front", based on Remarque’s book, shows one way. It was crowned with four Oscars, more than any previous German production.
Art as survival
The war against Ukraine also seeks to destroy the country’s cultural identity. Local artists are doing what they can to prevent this. In Berlin and Kyiv, we meet people whose art has become a form of resistance to keep their cultural identity alive.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 18.03.2023 – 05:02 UTC
SUN 19.03.2023 – 07:30 UTC
SUN 19.03.2023 – 13:30 UTC
SUN 19.03.2023 – 22:30 UTC
MON 20.03.2023 – 17:30 UTC
TUE 21.03.2023 – 06:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
SUN 19.03.2023 – 07:30 UTC
TUE 21.03.2023 – 06:30 UT
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3