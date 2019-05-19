Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil fend off carjacking

Arsenal footballers Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Özil escaped unharmed after two knife-wielding men on motorbikes attempted a carjacking in north London late Thursday evening.



In a partial video of the incident circulated on social media, Kolasinac, who was a passenger, can be seen jumping out of the black Mercedes to fight off the armed masked assailants who had pulled up next to the vehicle.

German footballer Özil and his Bosnian Premier League teammate then escaped to a nearby restaurant and called police.

No arrests

"It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car," a spokesman for London Metropolitan Police told the Agence France-Presse news agency.

"The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and traveled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers."

No arrests have been made.

In a statement, an Arsenal spokesperson said the team had "been in contact with both players" and said "they are fine."

