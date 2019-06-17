Arrests, weapons seizures tied to German politician's killing

Two men have reportedly been arrested for supplying weapons to the suspect who has confessed to killing Walter Lübcke. His confession apparently included information about his weapons and how he procured them.
German police seized a number of weapons belonging to the man alleged to have gunned down a prominent regional politician at his home, according to media reports.
Authorities also detained two men on suspicion of supplying and selling weapons to Stephan Ernst, who stands accused of murdering the head of the regional government in the city of Kassel, Walter Lübcke.
Ernst, who was previously known to authorities as a member of the right-wing extremist scene, handed investigators a confession on Wednesday. That confession, according to broadcasters WDR, NDR and the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, contained information on his cache of weapons and how he had secured them. In addition to the 9mm handgun murder weapon, he confessed to having a shotgun and Uzi-style submachine gun.
Read more: Rise in neo-Nazi crimes a legacy of German NSU terrorist cell
Investigators found five weapons on property belonging to the suspect's employer.
Federal prosecutors are investigating the two weapons providers, named as 64-year-old Elmar J. and 43-year-old Markus H., for accessory to murder. The older man is alleged to have sold what investigators believe to be the murder weapon in 2016 and the younger suspect is believed to have faciliated contact with Ernst.
It is unclear if the latest suspects in the case both have ties to the neo-Nazi scene, but investigators reportedly found Nazi paraphernalia in one suspect's home.
Read more: Walter Lübcke murder raises specter of neo-Nazi terrorism
The self-confessed killer has said he acted alone, but investigators are trying to uncover any potential right-wing extremist network behind the June 2 murder.
The federal prosecutor's office said Thursday that there was no initial indication that Elmar J. or Markus H. were part of, or knew about, the plans to kill Lübcke.
However, investigators believe the two suspects knew of Ernst's ties to the right-wing extremist scene.
Lübcke, 65, was a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union. He was known for taking a welcoming stance on refugees and had received death threats in the past.
cw/kl (dpa, AFP, Reuters)
Editor's note: Deutsche Welle follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and obliges us to refrain from revealing full names in such cases. In this particular case, DW has decided to publish the full name of the self-confessed killer.
