Arrests, weapons seizures tied to German politician's killing

Two men have reportedly been arrested for supplying weapons to the man who has confessed to killing Walter Lübcke. His confession apparently included information on his weapons and how he procured them.
German police seized a number of weapons belonging to the man alleged to have gunned down a prominent regional politician at his home, according to media reports.
Police also detained two men on suspicion of supplying and selling weapons to Stephan Ernst, who stands accused of murdering the head of the regional government in the city of Kassel, Walter Lübcke.
Read more: Rise in neo-Nazi crimes a legacy of German NSU terrorist cell
The murder suspect, who was known to authorities as a member of the far-right scene in the past, handed investigators a confession on Wednesday. That confession, according to broadcasters WDR, NDR and the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, contained information on his cache of weapons and how he had secured them. In addition to the 9mm handgun murder weapon, he confessed to having a shotgun and Uzi-style submachine gun.
Investigators found five weapons on property belonging to his employer.
Federal prosecutors are investigating the two weapons providers, named as 64-year-old Elmar J. and 43-year-old Markus H., for accessory to murder. The older man is alleged to have sold the murder weapon in 2016 and the younger suspect is believed to have faciliated contact with Ernst.
It is unclear if the latest suspects in the case both have ties to the far-right scene, but investigators reportedly found Nazi paraphernalia in one of the suspect's home.
Read more: Walter Lübcke murder raises specter of neo-Nazi terrorism
The self-confessed killer has said he acted alone, but investigators are trying to uncover any potential far-right network behind the June 2 murder.
The federal prosecutor's office said Thursday that there was no initial indication that Elmar J. or Markus H. were part of, or knew about, the plans to kill Lübcke. However, investigators believe the two suspects knew of Stephan E.'s ties to the far right.
Lübcke, 65, was a member Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union. He was known for taking a welcoming stance on refugees and had received death threats in the past.
cw/msh (dpa, AFP, Reuters)
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The suspect in the killing of local German CDU politician Walter Lübcke has confessed. Stephan E. is believed to have far-right sympathies, though he also said he acted alone and was not part of a network. (26.06.2019)
Germany should have a weekly protest against right-wing extremism similar to "Fridays for Future," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said. He claimed that far too often, Germans turn a blind eye to right-wing terrorism. (22.06.2019)
Germany's neo-Nazi scene is vandalizing memorials to people murdered by the terrorist cell National Socialist Underground (NSU), government figures show. But the government claims the NSU has not had a noticeable effect. (10.08.2018)
A suspected neo-Nazi's arrest in the German politician's murder case has focused concerns on far-right terrorism. A member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party, he supported her pro-migration stance. (17.06.2019)
Germany's Cities Association head has termed the recent death of a senior politician in Kassel an "execution." The federal ombudswoman for victims of a decade-old neo-Nazi murder series wants past case files reopened. (21.06.2019)
Walter Lübcke's neighbors and co-workers can't make sense of his death from a gunshot wound in a village on the outskirts of Kassel, in central Germany. They hope detectives solve the crime soon. (05.06.2019)