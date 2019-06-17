Arrests, weapons seizures tied to German politician's killing

German police seized a number of weapons belonging to the man alleged to have gunned down prominent regional politician Walter Lübcke at his home, according to media reports.

Authorities also detained two men on suspicion of supplying and selling weapons to the suspect, named as Stephan Ernst, who stands accused of murder in the slaying of Lübcke, the head of the Kassel regional government.

Federal prosecutors are investigating the two men, named as 64-year-old Elmar J. and 43-year-old Markus H., for accessory to murder. The older man is alleged in 2016 to have sold what investigators believe to be the murder weapon used against Lübcke, and the younger suspect is believed to have faciliated contacts.

It is unclear if the latest suspects have ties to the neo-Nazi scene, but investigators reportedly found Nazi paraphernalia in one suspect's home.

The federal prosecutor's office said Thursday that there was no initial indication that Elmar J. or Markus H. were part of, or knew about, the plans to kill Lübcke.

However, investigators believe the two suspects knew of Ernst's ties to the right-wing extremist scene.

A known right-wing extremist

Ernst, who was previously known to authorities as a right-wing extremist, handed investigators a confession on Wednesday. That confession, according to broadcasters WDR, NDR and the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, contained information on his cache of weapons and how he had secured them.

In addition to the 9mm handgun believed to be the weapon used, Ernst confessed to having a shotgun and Uzi-style submachine gun.

Read more: Rise in neo-Nazi crimes a legacy of German NSU terrorist cell

Watch video 01:37 Share Lübcke murder case Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3L8us Suspect in German politician's murder confesses

Investigators found five weapons on property belonging to the suspect's employer.

Read more: Walter Lübcke murder raises specter of neo-Nazi terrorism

The self-confessed killer has said he acted alone, but investigators are trying to uncover any potential right-wing extremist network behind the June 2 killing.

The 65-year-old Lübcke was a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU). He was known for taking a welcoming stance on refugees and had received death threats in the past.

cw/sms (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

Editor's note: Deutsche Welle follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and obliges us to refrain from revealing full names in such cases. In this particular case, DW has decided to publish the full name of the self-confessed killer.

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.