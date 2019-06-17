Arrests, weapons seizures tied to German politician's killing: reports

German police seized a number of weapons belonging to the man alleged to have gunned down a prominent regional politician at his home, according to media reports.

Police also detained two men on suspicion of supplying and selling weapons to Stephan E., who stands accused of killing the head of the regional government in the city of Kassel, Walter Lübcke.

The suspect, known to authorities as a member of the far-right scene in the past, handed investigators a confession on Wednesday. That confession, according to broadcasters WDR, SDR and the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, contained information on his cache of weapons and how he had secured them. In addition to the murder weapon, he confessed to having a shotgun and Uzi style submachine gun.

Investigators found five weapons on property belonging to his employer.

The Attorney General is investigating the two weapons providers for accessory to murder. It is unclear if they both have ties to the far-right scene, but investigators reportedly found Nazi paraphernalia in one of the suspects homes.

Stephan E. has said he acted alone, but investigators are trying to uncover any potential far-right network behind the June 2 murder.

Lübcke, 65, was a member Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) known for taking a welcoming stance on refugees.