Arrests, weapons seizures tied to German politician's killing: reports

German police seized a number of weapons belonging to the man alleged to have gunned down a prominent regional politician at his home, according to media reports.

Police also detained two men on suspicion of supplying and selling weapons to Stephan E., who stands accused of killing the head of the regional government in the city of Kassel, Walter Lübcke.

Read more: Rise in neo-Nazi crimes - the legacy of the German NSU terror cell

Stephan E., known to authorities as a member of the far-right scene in the past, handed investigators a confession on Wednesday. That confession, according to broadcasters WDR, NDR and the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, contained information on his cache of weapons and how he had secured them. In addition to the 9mm handgun murder weapon, he confessed to having a shotgun and Uzi-style submachine gun.

Watch video 01:37 Share Lübcke murder case Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3L8us Suspect in German politician's murder confesses

Investigators found five weapons on property belonging to his employer.

The attorney general is investigating the two weapons providers, named as 64-year-old Elmar J. and 43-year-old Markus H., for accessory to murder. The older man is alleged to have sold the murder weapon in 2016 and the younger suspect is believed to have faciliated contact with Stephan E.

Watch video 02:05 Share German politician killing Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Kesc Politician's killing an 'alarm bell' for Germany

It is unclear if the latest suspects in the case both have ties to the far-right scene, but investigators reportedly found Nazi paraphernalia in one of the suspect's home.

Read more: Walter Lübcke murder raises specter of neo-Nazi terrorism

The self-confessed killer has said he acted alone, but investigators are trying to uncover any potential far-right network behind the June 2 murder.

Lübcke, 65, was a member Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) known for taking a welcoming stance on refugees.

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.