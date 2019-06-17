 Arrests, weapons seizures tied to German politician′s killing: reports | News | DW | 27.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Arrests, weapons seizures tied to German politician's killing: reports

Two men have reportedly been arrested for supplying weapons to the man who has confessed to killing Walter Lübcke. His confession apparently included information on his weapons and how he procured them.

Wolfhagen-Istha Regierungspräsident Walter Lübcke erschossen Polizei (Reuters/R. Orlowski)

German police seized a number of weapons belonging to the man alleged to have gunned down a prominent regional politician at his home, according to media reports.

Police also detained two men on suspicion of supplying and selling weapons to Stephan E., who stands accused of killing the head of the regional government in the city of Kassel, Walter Lübcke.

The suspect, known to authorities as a member of the far-right scene in the past, handed investigators a confession on Wednesday. That confession, according to broadcasters WDR, SDR and the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, contained information on his cache of weapons and how he had secured them. In addition to the murder weapon, he confessed to having a shotgun and Uzi style submachine gun. 

Investigators found five weapons on property belonging to his employer.

The Attorney General is investigating the two weapons providers for accessory to murder. It is unclear if they both have ties to the far-right scene, but investigators reportedly found Nazi paraphernalia in one of the suspects homes. 

Stephan E. has said he acted alone, but investigators are trying to uncover any potential far-right network behind the June 2 murder.  

Lübcke, 65, was a member Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) known for taking a welcoming stance on refugees.   

 

 

DW recommends

'Germany has a terrorism problem,' foreign minister says

Germany should have a weekly protest against right-wing extremism similar to "Fridays for Future," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said. He claimed that far too often, Germans turn a blind eye to right-wing terrorism. (22.06.2019)  

German politician's death 'execution,' says civic head

Germany's Cities Association head has termed the recent death of a senior politician in Kassel an "execution." The federal ombudswoman for victims of a decade-old neo-Nazi murder series wants past case files reopened. (21.06.2019)  

Suspect in German politician's murder confesses

The suspect in the killing of local German CDU politician Walter Lübcke has confessed. Stephan E. is believed to have far-right sympathies, though he also said he acted alone and was not part of a network. (26.06.2019)  

Hundreds attend vigil for slain German politician

The town of Wolfhagen has been remembering local politician Walter Lübcke, who was shot dead in an apparent act of right-wing violence. Meanwhile, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany had a duty to confront extremism. (22.06.2019)  

Related content

Deutschland Trauerfeier für Walter Lübcke, Kasseler Regierungspräsident

Walter Lübcke murder raises specter of neo-Nazi terrorism 17.06.2019

A suspected neo-Nazi's arrest in the German politician's murder case has focused concerns on far-right terrorism. A member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party, he supported her pro-migration stance.

Deutschland Symbolbild AfD

Merkel's CDU plans tough consequences for far-right AfD cooperation 24.06.2019

The center-right will take a tough stance against any members who suggest a coalition with the nationalist AfD. The CDU called the AfD a party that "tolerates anti-Semitism and racism" and far-right extremism.

Deutschland | Gedenken an Walter Lübcke auf dem Hessentag

Suspect in German politician's murder confesses 26.06.2019

The suspect in the killing of local German CDU politician Walter Lübcke has confessed. Stephan E. is believed to have far-right sympathies, though he also said he acted alone and was not part of a network.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  