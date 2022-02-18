 Arnold Clark Cup: Germany earn hard-fought draw with Spain | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 18.02.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Arnold Clark Cup: Germany earn hard-fought draw with Spain

Germany's women's football team have opened their 2022 schedule with a draw against Spain in the Arnold Clark Cup. The four-team tournament also features hosts England as well as Olympic champions Canada.

Lea Schüller

Lea Schüller's late minute goal earned Germany a point in their opener against Spain

Germany 1-1 Spain
(Schüller 88' – Putellas 46')
Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough 

Bayern Munich's Lea Schüller scored a late equalizer to earn a severely depleted Germany side a draw with Spain on Thursday evening. Alexia Putellas, winner of the FIFA Best award in the women's player category had given Spain the lead just after the restart in an almost deserted Riverside Stadium.

Injuries and COVID-19 forced Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg to do without several candidates for the squad she will take to this coming summer's European Championship, including Alexandra Popp, (Wolfsburg), Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea), Marina Hegering (Bayern Munich) and Dzsenifer Marozsan (Olympique Lyon).

Spain, on the other hand, were able to field an almost full-strength lineup, including nine members of Champion League title holders Barcelona.

The Spanish women controlled much of the second half, having got off to a sluggish start in the first 45 minutes, rarely testing German goalkeeper Merle Frohm. Lina Magull had the best chance for the young Nationalmannschaft der Frauen until Schüller scored that late equalizer. 

Sandra Panos saves during the Arnold Clark Cup football match between Germany and Spain at the Riverside in Middlesbrough

The match took place in an almost deserted Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough

The inaugural edition of the Arnold Clark Cup is being played in a round-robin format, with each team facing the three others within a period of a week. 

Germany next face the Olympic gold medalists Canada on Sunday, before taking on hosts England next Wednesday.

In Thursday's other match, England and Canada also played to a 1-1 draw.

pfd/ftm (dpa, SID)