Arnold Clark Cup: Germany earn hard-fought draw with Spain

Germany 1-1 Spain

(Schüller 88' – Putellas 46')

Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

Bayern Munich's Lea Schüller scored a late equalizer to earn a severely depleted Germany side a draw with Spain on Thursday evening. Alexia Putellas, winner of the FIFA Best award in the women's player category had given Spain the lead just after the restart in an almost deserted Riverside Stadium.

Injuries and COVID-19 forced Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg to do without several candidates for the squad she will take to this coming summer's European Championship, including Alexandra Popp, (Wolfsburg), Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea), Marina Hegering (Bayern Munich) and Dzsenifer Marozsan (Olympique Lyon).

Spain, on the other hand, were able to field an almost full-strength lineup, including nine members of Champion League title holders Barcelona.

The Spanish women controlled much of the second half, having got off to a sluggish start in the first 45 minutes, rarely testing German goalkeeper Merle Frohm. Lina Magull had the best chance for the young Nationalmannschaft der Frauen until Schüller scored that late equalizer.

The match took place in an almost deserted Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough

The inaugural edition of the Arnold Clark Cup is being played in a round-robin format, with each team facing the three others within a period of a week.

Germany next face the Olympic gold medalists Canada on Sunday, before taking on hosts England next Wednesday.

In Thursday's other match, England and Canada also played to a 1-1 draw.

pfd/ftm (dpa, SID)