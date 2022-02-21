Arnold Clark Cup: Canada strike first to edge Germany

Canada 1-0 Germany

Gilles 7'

Carrow Road

Germanycame out on the short end of a tight battle a Carrow Road in Norwich on Sunday, losing 1-0 to Canada, who had won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer.

Just 200 spectators were in attendance as Vanessa Gilles gave the Canadians an early lead, which they managed to hang on to.

This was Germany's first defeat since a 1-0 loss to France almost a year ago.

'Heart, passion and work'

"It's a shame because we put a lot of heart, passion and work into this game," Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said after the match. On the other hand, she noted that she "saw a lot of positive things."

Voss-Tecklenburg could also take solace from the fact that Germany kept the match so close against the Olympic champions, despite having to cope without 14 players, who will be in the mix for the European Championship which gets underway in July, also in England.

In their final match of the round-robin tournament, Germany face hosts England at Molineux in Wolverhamption on Wednesday.

