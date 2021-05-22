Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Arminia Bielefeld have earned promotion to the Bundesliga eight times, tied with Nuremberg for the most in history. They earned their most recent promotion by winning the Bundesliga 2 title in 2019-20.
The club is nicknamed "Die Arminen," which derives from the name of a Cheruscan chieftain. Bielefeld was last in the Bundesliga from 2004 to 2009 but has spent the last decade plus in the second and third divisions of German football.
The title race and the top four have already been decided but there's still all to play for in the Bundesliga relegation battle on the final day. DW weighs up the chances for Arminia Bielefeld, Werder Bremen and Cologne.
Bayern swapped the Qatar sun for the Munich snow and Leroy Sane tentatively came in from the cold with two assists in the 3-3 draw with Arminia Bielefeld. He can improve but made a difference in a riveting encounter.
Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus marked his first game in 223 days with the fifth and final goal in their demolition of Duisburg. He scored seconds after coming on, with new recruit Jude Bellingham also scoring, on debut.
Arminia Bielefeld's victory over Darmstadt on Thursday night sealed the club's status as second-tier champions to add to their promotion. However, their journey back to the Bundesliga has been far from plain sailing.