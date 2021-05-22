Visit the new DW website

Arminia Bielefeld

Arminia Bielefeld have earned promotion to the Bundesliga eight times, tied with Nuremberg for the most in history. They earned their most recent promotion by winning the Bundesliga 2 title in 2019-20.

The club is nicknamed "Die Arminen," which derives from the name of a Cheruscan chieftain. Bielefeld was last in the Bundesliga from 2004 to 2009 but has spent the last decade plus in the second and third divisions of German football.

LINKS Soccer Football - Bundesliga - VfB Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart, Germany - May 22, 2021 Arminia Bielefeld's Fabian Klos celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Pool via REUTERS/Thomas Kienzle DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. RECHTS Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Werder Bremen v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Weser-Stadion, Bremen, Germany - May 22, 2021 Werder Bremen's Milot Rashica looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bundesliga: Arminia Bielefeld survive, Bremen relegated, Cologne fight on 22.05.2021

Arminia Bielefeld will play another season in the Bundesliga, but Werder Bremen are relegated after a heavy home defeat by Borussia Mönchengladbach. Cologne's late winner sends them into the relegation playoff.
firo : 23.04.2021 Fu?ball: Fussball: 1.Bundesliga, Saison 2020/21 FC Augsburg - 1.FC K?ln , Koeln Jubel nach Tor Torsch?tzen zum 3:0 Ondrej Duda Foto: Marcel Engelbrecht/ firo Sportphoto/pool Bremen's Leonardo Bittencourt celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the German soccer cup semifinal soccer match between Werder Bremen and RB Leipzig at the Weserstadion stadium in Bremen, Germany, Friday, April 30, 2021. (Carmen Jaspersen/Pool Photo via AP) 19.09.2020, Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, GER, 1.FBL, Eintracht Frankfurt vs Arminia Bielefeld , DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. im Bild Fabian Klos (Bielefeld)

Bundesliga relegation battle: What Bielefeld, Bremen and Cologne must do to survive 20.05.2021

The title race and the top four have already been decided but there's still all to play for in the Bundesliga relegation battle on the final day. DW weighs up the chances for Arminia Bielefeld, Werder Bremen and Cologne.

Bundesliga Inside: Schalke relegated 22.04.2021

Schalke have confirmed their first relegation from the Bundesliga in 30 years. With an expensive squad and massive debts, where does the club go from here?
Bielefeld, Schueco Arena, 20.04.21, GER, Herren, 1.Bundesliga, Saison 2020-2021, DSC Arminia Bielefeld - FC Schalke 04 Bild: v. li. im Zweikampf Klaas-Jan Huntelaar Schalke und Joakim Nilsson Bielefeld Nur fuer journalistische Zwecke Only for editorial use Gemaess den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoaehnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. Nordrhein-Westfalen Deutschland *** Bielefeld, Schueco Arena, 20 04 21, GER, Herren, 1 Bundesliga, Saison 2020 2021, DSC Arminia Bielefeld FC Schalke 04 Bild v li im Zweikampf Klaas Jan Huntelaar Schalke und Joakim Nilsson Bielefeld Nur fuer journalistische Zwecke Only for editorial use According to the regulations of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga it is prohibited, DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video North Rhine Westphalia Germany

Bundesliga: Schalke relegated for first time in 30 years 20.04.2021

Schalke 04 have been relegated from the Bundesliga for the first time in three decades. Defeat away to Arminia Bielefeld on Tuesday night sealed their fate, but the club's problems may just be beginning.
Bielefeld, Schueco Arena, 09.04.21, GER, Herren, 1.Bundesliga, Saison 2020-2021, DSC Arminia Bielefeld - SC Freiburg Bild: Masaya Okugawa Bielefeld jubelt nach seinem Tor zum 1:0 Nur fuer journalistische Zwecke Only for editorial use Gemaess den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoaehnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. Nordrhein-Westfalen Deutschland *** Bielefeld, Schueco Arena, 09 04 21, GER, Herren, 1 Bundesliga, Saison 2020 2021, DSC Arminia Bielefeld SC Freiburg Bild Masaya Okugawa Bielefeld cheers after his goal for 1 0 Only for journalistic use Only for editorial use According to the regulations of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga it is prohibited, DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video Nordrhein Westfalen Germany

Bundesliga: Arminia Bielefeld boost survival hopes with victory over Freiburg 09.04.2021

Arminia Bielefeld picked up a huge three points with a scrappy victory over Freiburg on Friday night. It puts the pressure on Cologne and Mainz, who play each other on Sunday, and struggling Hertha Berlin.

BIELEFELD, GERMANY - MARCH 19: Marcel Sabitzer of Leipzig celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Bundesliga match between DSC Arminia Bielefeld and RB Leipzig at Schueco Arena on March 19, 2021 in Bielefeld, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig beat Bielefeld to maintain pressure on Bayern Munich 19.03.2021

Marcel Sabitzer scored the only goal of the game as RB Leipzig beat Arminia Bielefeld. The win means Julian Nagelsmann's side remain on the tail of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, who they face next.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Arminia Bielefeld - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - February 27, 2021 Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham celebrate Pool via REUTERS/Ina Fassbender DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bundesliga: Jadon Sancho hitting form when Borussia Dortmund need him most 27.02.2021

Jadon Sancho made history in Borussia Dortmund's win over Arminia Bielefeld with his 50th career Bundesliga assist. The Englishman's recent surge couldn't have come at a better time.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Arminia Bielefeld v VfL Wolfsburg - Bielefelder Alm, Bielefeld, Germany - February 19, 2021 VfL Wolfsburg's Maximilian Arnold celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates Pool via REUTERS/Ina Fassbender DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bundesliga: Wolfsburg on the rise as unbeaten run continues 19.02.2021

In-form Wolfsburg made light work of Arminia Bielefeld on Friday night as they maintained their stealthy rise up the table. For Arminia Bielefeld, it’s back to square one after their heroics against Bayern Munich.
MUNICH, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 15: Leroy Sane of FC Bayern Muenchen runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and DSC Arminia Bielefeld at Allianz Arena on February 15, 2021 in Munich, Germany. Sporting stadiums around Germany remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Lukas Barth-Tuttas - Pool/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane takes time to warm up but helps secure draw 15.02.2021

Bayern swapped the Qatar sun for the Munich snow and Leroy Sane tentatively came in from the cold with two assists in the 3-3 draw with Arminia Bielefeld. He can improve but made a difference in a riveting encounter.

Fussball 1.Bundesliga FC Schalke 04 vs. 1.FC Köln Gelsenkirchen, Veltins-Arena, 20.01.21: Ozan Kabak S04 enttäuscht am Boden nach der 1:2 Niederlage im Spiel 1. Bundesliga FC Schalke 04 vs. 1.FC Köln. Foto: pressefoto Mika Volkmann DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video Gelsenkirchen Veltins-Arena Deutschland *** Football 1 Bundesliga FC Schalke 04 vs 1 FC Köln Gelsenkirchen, Veltins Arena, 20 01 21 Ozan Kabak S04 disappointed on the ground after the 1 2 defeat in the match 1 Bundesliga FC Schalke 04 vs 1 FC Köln Foto pressefoto Mika Volkmann DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video Gelsenkirchen Veltins Arena Germany Poolfoto pressefoto Mika Volkmann ,EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Bundesliga: Schalke and Mainz cut adrift as Cologne and Bielefeld record big wins 20.01.2021

An eight-point chasm has opened up at the bottom of the Bundesliga, leaving Schalke and Mainz cut adrift. As the two promoted teams have a chance of staying up, two of the league's mainstays could depart.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund - PreZero Arena, Sinsheim, Germany - October 17, 2020 Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus celebrates scoring their first goal with Erling Haaland REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bundesliga Bulletin: Reus Dortmund's super sub, Müller shines for Bayern 18.10.2020

The Bundesliga returned with a bang after the international break. Borussia Dortmund had to visit a Hoffenheim side that recently hammered Bayern Munich. Elsewhere, Arminia Bielefeld hosted the defending champions.
BIELEFELD, GERMANY - JUNE 15: Fabian Klos of Bielefeld celebrates scoring his team's third goal with Rainer Schonz during the Second Bundesliga match between DSC Arminia Bielefeld and SG Dynamo Dresden at Schueco Arena on June 15, 2020 in Bielefeld, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: 'Elevator club' Arminia Bielefeld back in the top flight 17.09.2020

In Germany, Bielefeld is most known for a satirical conspiracy with claims that the city doesn’t in fact exist. But after 11 years away from the big stage, the club is once more out to prove pranksters wrong.
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - First Round - MSV Duisburg v Borussia Dortmund - MSV-Arena, Duisburg, Germany - September 14, 2020 Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus celebrates scoring their fifth goal. REUTERS / Thilo Schmuelgen / Pool DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video

German Cup: Marco Reus back with a bang as Dortmund steamroll Duisburg 14.09.2020

Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus marked his first game in 223 days with the fifth and final goal in their demolition of Duisburg. He scored seconds after coming on, with new recruit Jude Bellingham also scoring, on debut.
BIELEFELD, GERMANY - JUNE 15: Fabian Klos of Bielefeld celebrates scoring his team's third goal with Rainer Schonz during the Second Bundesliga match between DSC Arminia Bielefeld and SG Dynamo Dresden at Schueco Arena on June 15, 2020 in Bielefeld, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

To hell and back: Arminia Bielefeld's roller coaster ride back to the Bundesliga 19.06.2020

Arminia Bielefeld's victory over Darmstadt on Thursday night sealed the club's status as second-tier champions to add to their promotion. However, their journey back to the Bundesliga has been far from plain sailing.
28.02.2017+++Frankfurt a.M., Deutschland+++ Deutschland, Frankfurt, 28.02.2017, Fussball, DFB-Pokal, Saison 2016/2017, Viertelfinale, Eintracht Frankfurt - DSC Arminia Bielefeld: v.l. Aymen Barkok, Danny Blum, Ante Rebic, Alex Meier (alle Eintracht Frankfurt); Jubel Tor 1:0 Blum. Foto: Robin Rudel | Verwendung weltweit

German Cup: Frankfurt edge Bielefeld to reach semifinals 28.02.2017

Eintracht Frankfurt beat Arminia Bielefeld 1-0 in a match that saw Marco Russ make an emotional comeback. The game between Lotte and Dortmund was called off due to snow.
Deutschland, Freiburg, 25.02.2017, Fussball, Bundesliga, Saison 2016/2017, 22. Spieltag , SC Freiburg - Borussia Dortmund: v.l. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund), Thomas Tuchel (Trainer Borussia Dortmund). Foto: Robin Rudel | Verwendung weltweit

Borussia Dortmund keen to avoid cup upset in Lotte 27.02.2017

The German Cup quarterfinals offer the real possibility of a giantkilling on Tuesday. Borussia Dortmund travel to third-division Lotte, while Eintracht Frankfurt host second-tier Arminia Bielefeld.
