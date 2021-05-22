Arminia Bielefeld have earned promotion to the Bundesliga eight times, tied with Nuremberg for the most in history. They earned their most recent promotion by winning the Bundesliga 2 title in 2019-20.

The club is nicknamed "Die Arminen," which derives from the name of a Cheruscan chieftain. Bielefeld was last in the Bundesliga from 2004 to 2009 but has spent the last decade plus in the second and third divisions of German football.