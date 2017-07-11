Armin Laschet: The man set to be the CDU's chancellor candidate

North Rhine-Westphalia's State Premier Armin Laschet is set to be the Christian Democratic Union's (CDU) candidate for chancellor in September's election after over a week of tortuous wrangling with the leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU) Markus Söder.

Laschet has led the CDU since mid-January, and the 60-year-old is now expected to win the election for the CDU/CSU conservative alliance and succeed Angela Merkel this year. It is a gamble: Polling of not only CDU supporters, but also Germans in general indicated Söder was the more popular candidate. According to a recent Forsa poll, only 32% of voters who voted CDU or CSU in the 2017 federal election said they would stick with their choice if Laschet were the candidate.

But after hours-long discussion Monday night, three-quarters of the members of the CDU party board backed Laschet. A week earlier, the CDU presidium — the party's major figures and state leaders — had closed ranks around Laschet. But as the days went by, it became clear that Söder had support among CDU heavyweights and the youth arm of the conservative bloc.

Observers say that it will now be no easy task to unite the CDU/CSU bloc behind its top candidate in an election campaign, where they are competing against a rising star in the Green Party.



In what already had the air of an early campaign stop, Laschet outlined his vision for his candidacy in a speech before a press conference 10 days ago. The CDU/CSU alliance's ambition was to be "strong, across the whole breadth of Germany from east to west and north to south, in rural regions and urban areas, that we hold society together here."

He also exhorted supporters to look beyond the coronavirus crisis: "Tensions in Europe will increase after the pandemic," he said. "When some countries will come out easier and others will not. And to take this into account, that is the task." And he even brought up the importance of climate protection — notable for the premier of a state that relies heavily on the coal industry.

Uphill battle

When Laschet was voted in as party chair in January, many saw him as a key backer of Merkel's course. The former lawyer and journalist — one of five deputy federal chairmen of the CDU since 2012 — has long been seen as a reliable right-hand man to Merkel, as well as to her short-lived successor as party chair, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (2018 to 2020).

To win his party's trust, Laschet had to persuade the CDU and CSU that in the long-term he represented the safer choice, regardless of polls. He could point to his decades of political experience, and his premiership of North Rhine-Westphalia since 2017 — a huge mandate in itself, as the state is home to almost a quarter of the German population. "A state premier who successfully governs a state of 18 million people can also be chancellor," as he likes to say.

Like Merkel, Laschet believes in a solidly centrist CDU. "We will only win if we remain strong in the center," is a phrase that comes up often in his speeches.

At the same time, the Catholic from the western German city of Aachen frequently alludes to his own Rhineland roots. As it happens, only one of the eight German chancellors has come from North Rhine-Westphalia: Konrad Adenauer, the very first, in the post-World War II era, who governed from 1949 to 1963.

Adenauer, the co-founder of the party, remains a giant in the CDU's mythology and in post-war German politics as a whole. He is largely credited as the man behind the "Wirtschaftswunder" that saw the German economy recover so spectacularly from World War II in the 1950s. He is so beloved that the party headquarters in Berlin still bears his name — along with numerous streets throughout Germany.

When Armin Laschet failed to wear his COVID mask properly, he became the butt of many jokes

Distancing himself from Merkel

Armin Laschet and Angela Merkel have a long track record of working together: When Merkel faced strong opposition from parts of her party for her "welcome policy" in the entry of hundreds of thousands of refugees since 2015, Laschet remained her loyal ally.

But in the wake of the mishaps and weaknesses in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Laschet has gradually distanced himself from the chancellor, advocating instead in favor of cautious reopening policies.

"We can't go on like this," he said — coming across as both evocative and threatening.

Advocating cautious reopening policies put him in a collision course not only with Merkel, but also with Söder — and not to mention scientific consensus.

The CDU is experiencing unusually hard times, for numerous reasons. These include difficulties in containing the coronavirus pandemic; various cases of corruption in party ranks; cronyism and distrust; not to mention a chancellor who is held in high esteem at the international level but is domestically seen as a "lame duck" because this is her last term.

But Laschet is prepared to fight. For weeks, he has been promising modernization and change for his party. He has been keen to remind his party of the principles of freedom and personal responsibility, which he sees as the foundations of Christian Democrat politics.

"We are capable of change, but we have become too comfortable in recent years," he proclaimed at the start of his party's election campaign.

Laschet has said he aspires to "make the 2020s a decade of modernization for Germany: New economic dynamism, comprehensive security, top-notch and equitable educational opportunities." He also announced his intention to avoid new burdens on the battered economy, establish a digital ministry at the federal level, and show "zero tolerance for criminality and extremism." It's a tall order, and one that not everyone is convinced he can deliver on.

Laschet and the Greens

If he wants to be chancellor, Laschet must unite the frustrated conservative parties to push back against the newly confident Greens. Recent surveys show the environmentalist party hot on the heels of the Union — the Greens are currently forecast to become the second-biggest party in the German parliament, the Bundestag.

But he is also a figure who could conceivably form an easy alliance with the Greens after September. Laschet and the Green Party go way back: After his entry into the Bundestag in 1994, Laschet quickly helped to build a relationship between his CDU and the Greens.

European leader

Laschet also has more political experience than Merkel did before she became chancellor. Beyond his legal and journalistic background, he has been elected at the local, state, and federal levels; and even to the European parliament.

And having grown up in the border region to Belgium, he is a true European. He has family roots in Belgium and speaks fluent French. Since 2019, Laschet has also been Germany's representative for Franco-German cultural relations and has long maintained close ties with political leadership in Paris.

With regard to transatlantic relations, Laschet has some catching up to do, although he did spend a few days touring the US in 2019 in his capacity as state premier. He intends to push for more cooperation with the US on climate and trade policy.

Armin Laschet has a strong interest in Franco-German relations

A broad spectrum

"Armin Laschet is a politician who brings with him all the prerequisites for holding the highest party and state offices, including at the national level." That's according to the website of the CDU-affiliated Konrad Adenauer Foundation. However, it seems Laschet still needs to convince voters of this.

And even in his own ranks, the candidate still has plenty of work to do. He needs to reach out to the conservatives within his party — as well as female party members, who have always been proud of Merkel and yet now make up only around a quarter of candidates nationwide.

The road to the chancellorship will be a long and rocky one for Laschet.

This article has been translated from German.

