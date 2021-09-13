Armin Laschet: The German conservatives' embattled chancellor candidate

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Embattled Christian Democrat Armin Laschet is rallying support for his campaign to replace Angela Merkel. After several gaffes in his campaign, few chances remain to turn round his fortunes.
Armin Laschet is currently the premier of Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), which would seem to be an ideal springboard for his ambition to be Germany's next leader.
And indeed, when he was elected chairman of Angela Merkel's center-right Christian Democrat (CDU) in January 2021, the party comfortably led in opinion polls.
But since then, the CDU has slipped by more than 10 percentage points. And the top candidate's approval ratings have fallen below those of his competitors, the Social Democrat Olaf Scholz and the Green party's Annalena Baerbock.
Laschet is under huge pressure and his campaign has faltered with every new poll confirming the CDU/CSU's downturn. So he has gone on the offensive in live debates with his competitors, rallied support from the Bavarian CSU at their party conference, and nominated a "team for the future" as a quasi shadow cabinet.
Whether any of this will have paid off, is unclear, as postal voting has already begun.
Laschet who is only 1,72 (5ft 6) is a jovial and good-natured politician who speaks with a regional accent and feels comfortable stressing bipartisanship and amicability all around. Laschet has sought to unite his party's left and right wings. "We will only win if we remain strong in the center," is a phrase that comes up often in his speeches.
But throughout his campaign, he has come across as vague. What, many wondered, does the candidate really stand for?
When parts of western Germany — including Laschet's home state — were hit by devastating floods in July, climate change became a top campaign issue. But Laschet failed to pay tribute to this shift.
"We're not going to start changing our whole approach," said Laschet, "just because of a day like this." The remark did not go down well at a time when many people were already beginning to talk about ways to adapt to extreme weather events and combat global warming.
The U-turn came days later: "We all need to do what we can to combat climate change," Laschet declared then.
Observers felt there was too much chopping and changing on policy commitments.
In an interview shared extensively on social media, he was unable to give a persistent interviewer more than two political areas he wanted to focus on as a chancellor: Digitalization and climate change.
Unfortunate images have further damaged Laschet's campaign: During a joint visit with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to the flood region, camera teams captured Armin Laschet apparently sharing a hearty joke with some local officials, just as Steinmeier was speaking of shock and profound concern for local people, many of whom had lost everything.
He quickly issued an apology for the unseemly behavior — an apology that he repeated several times in the days to come, but the images went viral.
When Laschet was voted in as party chair in January, many saw him as a key backer of Angela Merkel's course. The former lawyer who has dabbled in teaching and in journalism and been one of five deputy federal chairmen of the CDU since 2012 — had long been seen as a reliable right-hand man to Merkel.
Merkel faced strong opposition from parts of her party for her "welcome policy" in the entry of hundreds of thousands of refugees since 2015, Laschet remained her loyal ally.
But in the wake of the mishaps and weaknesses in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Laschet gradually distanced himself from the chancellor, who in turn only began throwing her weight behind Laschet when his campaign was falteringjust weeks before the election.
Laschet has more political experience than Merkel did before she became chancellor. He has been elected at the local, state, and federal levels; and even to the European parliament.
And having grown up in the border region to Belgium, he is a true European. He has family roots in Belgium and speaks fluent French. Since 2019, Laschet has also been Germany's representative for Franco-German cultural relations and has long maintained close ties with political leadership in Paris.
Laschet, the Catholic from the western German city of Aachen, had to fight hard to become the conservative candidate for the chancellory by defeating Markus Söder, the leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU), who was the favorite also of CDU conservatives.
Söder projects himself as dynamic, forward-looking, even charismatic. His critics call it opportunism. Fact is: in the opinion polls, the 54-year-old have consistently been a long way ahead of the man from the Rhineland.
Laschet has long maintained that his preferred coalition partner would be the pro-free market Liberal Democrats (FDP). And indeed Laschet heads such a coalition in his home state.
But he is also a figure who could conceivably form an easy alliance with the Greens after September. Laschet and the Green Party go way back: After his entry into the Bundestag in 1994, Laschet quickly helped to build a relationship between his CDU and the Greens.
No two-party coalition is likely to get a majority in the new parliament so a three-way coalition with the Greens and the FDP may be Laschet's preferred option. But even a coalition with the Social Democrats, the junior partners to Angela Merkel for the past eight years, is thinkable.
But if the CDU/CSU does not manage to remain the strongest bloc in the new parliament, Laschet may well have no role at all to play on the federal level any time soon.
This article has been translated from German and reworked to reflect the latest developments.
