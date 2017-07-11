Armenian prime minister to step down in April

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will resign in April to hold snap elections in June, he announced in a video on his Facebook page on Sunday.

"I will resign in April. I will resign not to resign, but in order for early elections to take place," he told a crowd during a visit to the northwest of the country.

"I will continue to serve as interim prime minister," he added.

Pashinyan announced the snap elections earlier in March. In line with Armenian law, snap elections can take place once the prime minister steps down and parliament fails to elect a replacement two times.

Pashinyan has been under increasing pressure to step down following a military defeat against neighboring Azerbaijan and an ongoing spat with Armenian military leaders.

More to come...