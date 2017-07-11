Armenian PM says he has signed deal to end Karabakh war

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday he had signed a "painful" agreement with Russia and Azerbaijan to end the war over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"I have signed a statement with the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan on the termination of the Karabakh war," Pashinyan said in a statement posted to his Facebook page. He also called the move "unspeakably painful for me personally and for our people."

A Kremlin spokesman confirmed the news, Russian agencies reported. There was no immediate reaction from Azerbaijan.

The declaration followed six weeks of heavy fighting and advancement by Azerbaijani forces. Azerbaijan said on Monday it had seized dozens more settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh, a day after declaring victory in the battle for its second-largest city.

"The decision is made basing on the deep analyses of the combat situation and in discussion with best experts of the field," said Pashinyan. "This is not a victory but there is not defeat until you consider yourself defeated. We will never consider ourselves defeated and this shall become a new start of an era of our national unity and rebirth."

