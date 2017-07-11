Armenian PM says he has signed deal to end Karabakh war

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday he had signed a "painful" agreement with Russia and Azerbaijan to end the war over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"I have signed a statement with the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan on the termination of the Karabakh war," Pashinyan said in a statement posted to his Facebook page. He also called the move "unspeakably painful for me personally and for our people."

"The signed trilateral statement will become a [crucial] point in the settlement of the conflict," he said later in a televised online meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We believe that the achieved agreements will create the necessary conditions for a long-term and full-fledged settlement of the crisis around Nagorno-Karabakh on a fair basis and in the interests of the Armenian and Azerbaijani people," Putin said. He added that the two sides were already engaged in the exchange of prisoners of war and bodies. The pact also includes a "total ceasefire" beginning from midnight on Tuesday Moscow time (21:00 UTC)

Araiyak Harutyunyan, the leader of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, said on Facebook that he agreed "to end the war as soon as possible."

The declaration followed six weeks of heavy fighting and advancement by Azerbaijani forces. Azerbaijan said on Monday it had seized dozens more settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh, a day after declaring victory in the battle for its second-largest city.

"The decision is made basing on the deep analyses of the combat situation and in discussion with best experts of the field," said Pashinyan. "This is not a victory but there is not defeat until you consider yourself defeated. We will never consider ourselves defeated and this shall become a new start of an era of our national unity and rebirth."

