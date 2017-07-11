Armenian PM marches through capital, warns of 'coup'

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan marched through the streets of the capital Yerevan with hundreds of supporters on Thursday, after accusing the military of attempting a coup against him.

The army had earlier demanded he and his government resign.

"The situation is tense, but we must agree that there cannot be clashes," Pashinyan told his supporters through a megaphone. He added that the new political instability that follows months of protests against his rule was "manageable."

Before marching with his supporters, Pashinyan issued a live video address warning of an 'attempted military coup'

Pashinyan has faced calls to quit since November, after what critics called a disastrous handling of the six-week conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was concerned by the events in Yerevan, and urged the sides to resolve the situation peacefully and within the framework of the constitution.

More to come...

