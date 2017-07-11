Armenian PM marches through capital, warns of 'coup'

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan marched through the streets of the capital Yerevan with hundreds of supporters on Thursday, after accusing the military of attempting a coup against him.

The army had earlier demanded he and his government resign.

"The situation is tense, but we must agree that there cannot be clashes," Pashinyan told his supporters through a megaphone. He added that the new political instability that follows months of protests against his rule was "manageable."

Before marching with his supporters, Pashinyan issued a live video address warning of an 'attempted military coup'

Pashinyan has faced calls to quit since November, after what critics called a disastrous handling of the six-week conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was concerned by the events in Yerevan, and urged the sides to resolve the situation peacefully and within the framework of the constitution.

Renewed calls for Pashinyan's resignation

Also on Thursday, Armenia's largest opposition party, which has called on Pashinyan to resign for months, gave him an ultimatum to step down.

"We call on Nikol Pashinyan not to lead the country towards civil war and to avoid bloodshed. Pashinyan has one last chance to avoid turmoil," the Prosperous Armenia party said in a statement.

The military also called on him to resign this week. "The ineffective management of the current government and the serious mistakes in foreign policy have put the country on the brink of collapse," the army said in a statement. It was unclear whether the army was willing to use force to back the statement.

Pashinyan, 45, has repeatedly rejected calls for his resignation despite opposition protests. He says he has taken responsibility for what happened, but needs to ensure Armenia's security.

'What is happening is a military coup'

He responded to the calls for his resignation by calling on followers to join Thursday's demonstration in the capital.

"The most important problem now is to keep the power in the hands of the people, because I consider what is happening to be a military coup," he said, via a Facebook livestream.

He added that he had dismissed the head of the general staff of the armed forces, a move that still needs to be approved by the president. A replacement would be announced later and the crisis would be managed constitutionally, he said.

Recently, tens of thousands of people called for him to step down in protests last week. More than 4,700 people died in the fighting from September to November last year over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is mostly inhabited by Christian Armenians. During that time, Muslim-majority Azerbaijan reclaimed large parts of the territory that it lost to Armenia in the early 1990s.

lc/msh (AFP, Reuters)