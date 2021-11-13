 Armenia vs. Germany: World Cup qualifier live buildup | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 13.11.2021

With several regulars absent due to coronavirus regulations and qualification long since assured, Hansi Flick has a chance to experiment in Germany's final qualifier for Qatar 2022. Follow all the buildup right here.

Germany players celebrate a goal against Liechtenstein

After a 9-0 win last time out, Germany face their final qualifier on Sunday

+++ All times in CET, refresh page for updates. Kickoff is Sunday, 18:00 +++

Dead rubber?

Germany had booked their place at Qatar 2022 long before a 9-0 win in front of old boss Joachim Löw added a little gloss to a campaign that has been straightforward enough, despite a shock loss to North Macedonia on Löw's watch.

The campaign isn't mathematically over for their oppoenents just yet but Armenia require highly unlikely results elsewhere and a minimum 12 goal swing (as well as a win) to have a chance of staying alive. In short, it ain't going to happen.

But for some of the fringe members of Germany's squad, every opportunity counts now, with the likes of Lukas Nmecha, Ridle Baku and Nico Schlotterbeck presumably desperate to impress Hansi Flick.

Probable line-ups

Armenia: Yurchenko — Hambardzumyan, Terteryan, Calisir, Hovhannisyan — Udo, Mkhitaryan — Barseghyan, Zelareyan, Vardanyan — Briasco

Germany: Neuer — Hofmann, Kehrer, Rüdiger, Günter — Neuhaus, Gündogan — Baku, Reus, Sane — Nmecha

