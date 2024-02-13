Armenia says Azerbaijan killed 2 soldiers, amid peace talks

Armenia says Azerbaijan killed 2 soldiers, amid peace talksFebruary 13, 2024
Armenia, on Tuesday, said two of its soldiers have been killed along the nation's heavily guarded border by Azerbaijani forces, even as the countries are involved in peace talks to end a 30-year-long conflict.
Two Armenian soldiers were killed and several more were wounded at a combat post near the southern village of Nerkin Hand, Armenia's Defense Ministry said in a statement on Telegram.
Azerbaijan's border service responded to the statement, saying it had staged a "revenge operation" in retaliation for a "provocation" Armenian forces had committed the day before. Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said Armenian forces had fired at Baku's positions along a northwestern section of the border.
Armenia has denied these claims.
Yerevan and Baku have fought two wars and seen three decades of conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
In September 2023, Azerbaijan reclaimed the disputed region in a lightning offensive against Armenian separatists who had controlled it since the collapse of the Soviet Union. It prompted a rapid exodus of almost all of the territory's Armenian inhabitants.
Both countries have since been part of renewed attempts at peace. However, the talks have stagnated lately with both countries accusing each other of sabotaging diplomatic efforts.
mk/rc (Reuters, AFP)