Armenia reports 6 soldiers killed in clashes with Azerbaijan

Armenia's Defense Ministry said Friday that six Armenian soldiers were killed in border clashes with Azerbaijan on November 16.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijani soldiers opened indiscriminate fire at the border, resulting in return fire. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan blamed Armenia for the bombardment of several villages.

What is the state of the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh?

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire on Tuesday, which is being monitored by Russian peacekeepers. The latest clashes also ended after Russian mediation.

Fighting had broken out on Monday in at least two points on Armenia’s eastern border region with Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan also confirmed the death of seven of its soldiers in a statement on Tuesday. Both sides accused each other of using small arms and artillery.

The EU was "deeply concerned over the recent violence along the Armenia-Azerbaijani border, which has regrettably led to loss of life," foreign affairs spokesperson Peter Stano said in a written statement Wednesday.

What is the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh?

In a short war in autumn of 2020, Azerbaijan recaptured parts of Nagorno-Karabakh previously controled by Armenia. The region has long been contested between the two former Soviet states.

The six-week conflict left 250,000 people displaced.

On November 10, a peace deal brokered by Russia handed several regions to Azerbaijan.

sdi/rt (Reuters, dpa)