News

Armenia PM Nikol Pashinian's alliance wins by landslide

Armenia's acting prime minister is on track to consolidate his power after preliminary results put his alliance ahead in parliamentary elections. Nikol Pashinian took office in May after leading anti-corruption protests.

Armenia's acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan casts his ballot in early parliamentary elections (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Ghazaryan)

Armenians appeared to overwhelmingly back protest leader and current acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian in early parliamentary elections on Sunday.

With results from 90 percent of precincts, Pashinian's My Step alliance has garnered over 70 percent of the vote, according to preliminary results released by the Armenian Central Electoral Commission. 

The Republican Party, which controlled the old parliament and is headed by former Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan, suffered a massive defeat and came in at just over 4 percent, according to the early results. 

Voter turnout for Sunday's election was around 48 percent, significantly down from the 60 percent voter turnout rate in the 2017 parliamentary election.

Watch video 01:51
Now live
01:51 mins.

Armenian PM seeks to cement authority in snap election

From protest leader to prime minister

Pashinian, a 43-year-old former journalist, took office in May after leading massive anti-corruption protests against his predecessor, Sargsyan.

He then pushed for the early elections in order to gather a strong mandate for his alliance and win control of the parliament, which was led by Sargsyan's Republicans.

Sargsyan's critics accused him of trying to hold on to power by becoming prime minister after serving two terms as president. A constitutional amendment in 2015 shifted the country from a presidential system to a parliamentary one, granting more power to the prime minister.

  • Armenien Ex-Präsident Sarkissjan trotz Protest zum Regierungschef gewählt (picture alliance/dpa/M. Metzel)

    Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign

    Sargsyan steps down

    Serzh Sargsyan, who ruled Armenia for 10 years, tendered his resignation after widespread public demonstrations against his attempts to hold onto power. The Armenian government named former Prime Minister Karen Karapetian, an ally of Sargsyan, as acting premier.

  • Armenien Massenproteste in Eriwan (picture-alliance/AP/PAN/D. Abrahamyan)

    Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign

    An unpopular move

    The protests were sparked by Sargsyan's move to extend his rule. The 63-year-old was president of Armenia from 2008 until a term limit forced him out in March. But the parliament, which is controlled by ruling Republican Party, installed him as prime minister in April and curbed the powers of the president.

  • Armenien Massenproteste in Eriwan (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/A. Geodakyan)

    Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign

    Massive anti-government protests

    The shift to a strengthened parliamentary triggered massive anti-government protests in the capital of Yerevan on April 13, with thousands of people participating in rolling demonstrations against Sargsyan. Hundreds of Armenian soldiers also joined the protests.

  • Serzh Sargsyan und Wladimir Putin (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Metzel)

    Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign

    Clinging to power

    The parliament's move to keep Sargsyan in power echoed a maneuver by Russian President Vladimir Putin a decade ago. Leaders in several former Soviet republics have used similar methods to remain in power.

  • Armenischer Interims-Premierminister Karen Karapetian (picture alliance/AP Photo/T. Mehrabyan)

    Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign

    Acting prime minister

    Acting PM Karapetian too has close ties with Russia. He worked in Russia for five years as a senior executive of state-controlled gas giant Gazprom.

  • Armenien Yerevan - Armenischer Premierminister Sargsyan trifft Oppositionsführer Pashinyan (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/A. Geodakyan)

    Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign

    Jubilation

    Protesters in the capital Yerevan took to the streets to celebrate Sargsyan's resignation. A day after Sargsyan stepped down, the country's opposition called for a meeting with the caretaker prime minister to discuss a "peaceful transfer of power." In this photo, opposition leader Nikol Pashinian (R) is seen in a meeting with Sargsyan on April 22, urging him to step down.

  • Dmitry Peskov (picture-alliance/Sputnik/S. Guneev)

    Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign

    A blow to Russia's foreign policy

    Russia, Armenia's closest ally, said on April 24 that it was not concerned about the political situation in Yerevan. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he did not regard Armenia's political tumult as a Ukraine-style revolt against pro-Russia politicians. However, according to analysts, Sargsyan's resignation has unsettled Russian interests in Armenia.

  • Yelk opposition alliance rally in Republic Square

    Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign

    Back to the streets

    After talks with acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan were cancelled, Pashinian and his supporters took to the streets again on April 25 to demand parliament choose a "people's candidate" who di not come from the ruling Republican Party.

  • Armenien Massenproteste in Eriwan (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/A. Geodakyan)

    Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign

    Parliament votes for new premier

    Armenia's parliament will vote for a new premier on May 1. Pashinian has said he is prepared to be a candidate, but it is unclear if he will get support. The ruling Republican Party holds a majority in parliament.

  • Protests in Armenia supporting Nikol Pashinian for prime minister

    Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign

    Pashinian is the sole candidate for the post of prime minister

    As Nikol Pashinian's supporters staged further protests on April 29, the ruling Republican Party which holds a majority in parliament said it would not put forward a candidate for prime minister to stand against Pashinian. The party would not "impede the election of the people's candidate" if all three opposition factions voted for him, leader Vahram Baghdasaryan said.

  • Nikol Pashinian in parliament

    Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign

    Nikol Pashinian - deal maker

    Short of six votes, Pashinian met with other political leaders in parliament on April 30. "We are facing the task of resolving the political crisis in the country," he said. "If a prime minister is not elected tomorrow, this crisis will not disappear." The vote in parliament for a new prime minister was scheduled for May 1.

    Author: Shamil Shams (with AP, dpa, Reuters)


rs/cmk (AP, AFP, dpa)

